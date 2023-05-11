The return of the free outdoor jazz series at the AKG Art Museum, a young rapper at the Erie County Fair and the National Comedy Center's Lucille Ball Comedy Festival are among the week's entertainment announcements.

We'll start with the news that the ever-growing schedule at Artpark in Lewiston includes the return of the Strawberry Moon Festival on June 17. The two-part event begins with a free festival and marketplace from 1 to 6 p.m. in the lower park with interactive programs, workshops, storytelling, food, a smoke dance competition and more that celebrate Native American cultures.

An evening concert at 6 p.m. in the Painted Parking Lot is headlined by Juno award-winning artist DJ Shub whose show blends traditional drum with modern electronic beats and hip-hop. Also performing are such Indigenous musicians as Stephanie Big Eagle, Jim Jacobs, Tonemah and Genevieve Gros-Louis Salamone. Tickets for the concert are $20 (ticketmaster.com).

Here's a look at other new events.

Lipsey Summer Jazz at the AKG. Delaware stairs of the AKG Art Museum, 1285 Elmwood Ave. Silver Serenade: The Horace Silver Project, July 23; Camille Thurman with George Caldwell and Friends, July 30; Heather Bambrick with Chase Sanborn, Aug. 6; Buffalo Jazz Composers Workshop, Aug. 13. Free.

Dark Star Orchestra. 6 p.m. Aug. 3 in the Outer Harbor Concert Series, Lakeside Event Lawn, 825 Fuhrmann Blvd. General admission tickets are $18; VIP tickets are $38 (tixr.com).

Yung Gravy and BBNO$. Aug. 12 at the Erie County Fair, Hamburg Fairgrounds. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. June 9 (ecfair.org).

National Comedy Center’s Lucille Ball Comedy Festival. Aug. 2-6 with multiple events throughout Jamestown. Just announced headliners are Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Northwest Arena ($67.50-$177.50) and Taylor Tomlinson, 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at Northwest Arena ($37.50-$123.50). General tickets go on sale at noon on May 19. comedycenter.org.

Cherish the Ladies: A Celtic Christmas. 8 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Mary Seaton Room of Kleinhans Music Hall. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 12. kleinhansbuffalo.org.