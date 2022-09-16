For the Goo Goo Dolls, the road goes on forever

When the Goo Goo Dolls come home to perform on Sept. 24 at KeyBank Center – the band's first Buffalo show since prior to the pandemic – it will be riding a wave that commenced with the early August release of “Chaos in Bloom,” and carried the band through the first part of a highly successful tour that will continue with more dates to come in 2023. Adding further fuel to the Goos’ fire, in late August, Spotify announced that the band’s 1998 hit “Iris” had officially reached 1 billion streams on its platform alone.

Both a critical and a commercial success, the new album was written and recorded in Woodstock, where John Rzeznik and Robby Takac holed up for the better part of 18 months, honing the songs and indulging in their prowess as a live ensemble. For the first time in the band’s career, Rzeznik acted as producer, overseeing a collection of songs that turned the anxiety of the age into rousing and ultimately uplifting alt-rock gems, all tracked with an emphasis on organic band interplay.

I spoke with Rzeznik and Takac during their tour stop in Grand Rapids, Mich., and they shared their thoughts on topics including the return to touring, post-pandemic culture shock, the new album and their continued relevance to a fan base that now includes multiple generations.

Before the touring industry went into shutdown, you’d been touring consistently since you were teenagers. How tough was it to sit still for so long?

John Rzeznik: “It has definitely been pretty amazing to be out after not being out for so long. It was hard to adjust to not being able to tour. And now, it’s hard to adjust to getting back into it. Because it’s pretty physically demanding.”

Robby Takac: “This tour feels awesome because you can feel the joy. At first, there was still a tentative feel. But I don’t think people have that anymore. And you can really feel the joy that people are finding in being together.”

Was there also a bit of culture shock, after being hunkered down for so long, to be out there and seeing people mingling together as if nothing had ever happened?

JR: “I think it’s largely positive, that we’re all together again. I mean, I don’t know what’s going on medically. That’s the interesting thing about this particular disease. After a while, everyone was just like, ‘Whatever, I don’t care!’ You’ll see some masks in the audience, but most of the time, you don’t. At first, that was very strange for me. But people were craving it so badly, just being together. Humans are pack animals. And the last couple years really screwed a lot of people up. It’s going to take a little while to see what the longer-term effects of the pandemic are going to be. But it certainly is good to be out there. You value something even more when it’s been denied you.”

RT: “We have no idea yet how what we’ve been through is going to affect us. That was a generational shutdown, man. You could definitely feel a creative blossoming during that time, though. There’s so much out there, so much content. I know a lot of people think of things like TikTok as the pariah, but I really feel like it brought music into the fold again, for a second. I’m singing songs to myself again. For the Goo Goo Dolls – we have like 23 million impressions on TikTok right now, for ‘Iris.’ And we didn’t even put anything on there ourselves. Now, all of these kids are showing up to our shows. It’s crazy! But you know why it’s happening? Because John wrote a damn awesome song. And it endured.”

Guitar-based rock music is not the biggest thing in the mainstream these days. But you’re still out there headlining shows in front of an audience that knows and loves your music, including the material from the new album.

RT: “Social media has something to do with it. And the pandemic made people hungrier for live music. Also, our music has been in a lot of people’s lives for a long time, so maybe it’s a bit like chicken soup for the soul? And of course, generationally speaking, people are enjoying sharing musical experiences with their kids.

“Add to that the fact that we made a great record, in my opinion. Once again, John wrote some great songs and pulled this record over the finish line, and it sounds amazing.

“Chaos in Bloom” deals with heavy stuff, but it also sounds like you’re having a lot of fun. Was this due to the circumstances surrounding the making of it? Clearly, it’s a different process, producing an album by yourself in Woodstock, compared to working with multiple producers in Los Angeles.

JR: “I decided I didn’t want a producer this time, although I wound up getting some help in the end, finishing it. Otherwise, I’d probably still be working on it. It got to the point where all the music was done and it was arranged the way I wanted it, but I found myself standing at the microphone and realizing, ‘Man, I don’t know how to produce my own vocals.’ So that’s when I got together with Greg Wattenberg and he helped me with that, because he’s incredibly good at it.”

RT: “Without the pandemic, I don’t think any of this would’ve happened. I don’t think we’d have found ourselves alone together in a church in Woodstock working on songs if things hadn’t been the way they were. And we played a lot when we were there. There was a lot of playing live and working things out together. It just felt right.”

It seems that no one has money to make records with multiple musicians on them, because no one is making money from selling records anymore. So why make an album like "Chaos in Bloom," that you clearly deeply cared about making?

JR: “That’s right! I just had a two-hour talk about this very topic with my manager. It’s very strange. With streaming services, the artists and the writer, they really don’t make a lot of money. It’s like your album becomes a loss-leader. You used to tour to support your album. Now, you make an album to support your tour. I mean, it took over a year and a half to make this record. A lot of artists just put out a single every few months. I thought about that, and I was like, ‘How can you do that? How does that create a consistent body of work?’ I think our audience appreciates an entire album. So that’s a good reason to do it.”

Did making the record help you deal with emotions surrounding the pandemic?

JR: “The themes of this record are anxiety and uncertainty. I don’t know what’s going on, man. What a weird time. It feels like we’re coming out of a fever dream. I remember in the middle of the pandemic, driving from New Jersey where I live up to Buffalo, and absolutely no one being around on the highway, and putting a mask on and pumping gas with a rubber glove on, and thinking, ‘What the hell is going on?” And slowly coming out of that, trying to come back from all that isolation, I feel socially awkward sometimes.

“It’s going to take a while. But you know what? I think we’re gonna be OK.”

PREVIEW

The Goo Goo Dolls

7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at KeyBank Center. Tickets are $38 to $278 (Ticketmaster)