For Thanksgiving week, a bounty of parties, gift shows and family events

Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate with family and friends, and give thanks for the blessings in our lives. Besides the turkey, eggnog and pumpkin pie, there are plenty of holiday events around Buffalo this holiday week. Here are a few.

Space Junk Thanksgiving Eve Celebration

8 p.m. Nov. 23 at Thin Man Brewery, 492 Elmwood Ave.

Get ready for an all-night party at Elmwood’s Thin Man Brewery to celebrate the eve of Turkey Day. There will be beer from the local brewery, as well as plenty of pizza from La Nova. The comic-themed event includes local band Space Junk treating attendees to electronic rock beats. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the music starts at 9 p.m. Admission is $10; access to the VIP open bar is $50.

6:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 23 at Forbes Theater, 500 Pearl St.

This festive Thanksgiving eve bash with music by the popular local band Nerds Gone Wild benefits the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children's Hospital. There will be raffles and giveaways and a meet-and-greet with former Buffalo Bill Steve Tasker during the early part of the event. Each admission ticket enters you in a raffle to win autographed Buffalo Bills gear including a helmet signed by wide receiver Stefon Diggs and a jersey signed by cornerback Tre’Davious White. There will be a party on the rooftop after the show. For ages 21 and older only.

9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 24 starting at 2564 Delaware Ave.

You won’t want to miss Buffalo’s famous race, a highlight of Thanksgiving morning. Head out to either push through this uniquely Buffalo challenge or cheer on the runners from the sidelines. The 8k run begins in North Buffalo at Delaware and Tacoma avenues and goes all the way to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center downtown. This is its 127th year, and still going strong. The fee to participate is $42 and includes a commemorative T-shirt.

4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 25 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Buffalo History Museum, One Museum Court.

The museum will host this gathering of local artisans who will take over the three floors of the museum for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Items can be gift wrapped.

Hot Chocolate Night

5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Buffalo Heritage Carousel, Canalside.

Bring the kids to the Buffalo Heritage Carousel for an evening of hot chocolate and holiday fun. The carousel will open at noon; the hot chocolate will be available starting at 5 p.m. for $1 a cup. Carousel rides are also $1.

Nov. 25-27 at The Powerhouse, 140 Lee St.

More than 120 local vendors will participate in this extensive Thanksgiving weekend market, with offerings running the gamut of artisan jewelry, specialty candles, gourmet foods, spa and beauty items, artwork and locally brewed beer. There will be food trucks, a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar, and free samples from local breweries. Presale tickets are $5, and include a sheet of raffle tickets for vendor giveaways. Children ages 10 and younger are admitted free. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 27.

Nov. 26 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St.

RiverWorks is hosting two events on the same day. A free Holiday Market is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the main floor. More than two dozen makers of jewelry, sweets, cigars, artwork and Buffalo-inspired gifts will be available for purchase. "Coffee, Sweets, Sips" is an event that lives up to its name with ice cream, pies, cookies, gourmet brownies and treats for the dogs. Complimentary coffee will be available from Tim Hortons. There are two sessions: from noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5:30 p.m. Admission is $35 and includes 10 tickets that are good for samples of confections, plus a Tom & Jerry, mulled wine or a shot splash of Bailey’s or other liqueur to add to your coffee.

Starts at 11 a.m. Nov. 26 in Niagara Falls.

The City of Niagara Falls kicks off its holiday season on Nov. 26 with the first of three consecutive Saturdays of family fun throughout Old Falls Street, downtown Niagara Falls and the state park. The fun on Nov. 26 includes holiday activities on Old Falls Street from noon to 7 p.m., with outdoor games, a giant snow globe, fire pits and music. Also look for visits from Santa Claus and the characters from Disney's "Frozen." Take a complimentary horse and carriage ride from 1 to 6 p.m. and meet animals including alpacas, rabbits and miniature goats in a petting zoo. At 4 and 6 p.m., carolers in merry Victorian apparel will sing Christmas music. A Makers Market is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Niagara Falls Convention Center; there are activities throughout Niagara Falls State Park from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Life-sized gingerbread displays, Santa and face painting are part of “A Gingerbread Wonderland” from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute. Stay until the evening to see the Christmas tree lighting, fireworks and live music around 6 p.m. The Niagara Scenic Trolley will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day of the festival.

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at American Legion Matthew Glab Post 1477, 1965 Abbott Road, Lackawanna.

This event highlights more than 40 local artisans for Small Business Saturday. Among the wares to peruse are handmade jewelry, knit goods, Buffalo-themed clothing, cigars and even dog treats and accessories. Don’t miss the chicken from BW’s Chicken BBQ; it's $13 and available starting at 11 a.m. until sold out. Admission is free.

Buffalo Women’s Gifts 2022

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave.

Shop a bevy of items from more than 50 women-owned local businesses. There also will be a cash bar, a pop-up café and performances. Admission is free.

Opens 5:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Buffalo Zoo, 300 Parkside Ave.

Enjoy a glittering wintertime light festival on the wild side. The Buffalo Zoo will be decked out in holiday lights starting Nov. 27 and continues on select nights through December. There will be plenty of family fun such as a hot cocoa bar and tasty s’mores, as well as a Happy Holidays Express Train ride. Kids will also be able to see Santa Claus until Dec. 23. It’s after-hours, so all the animal exhibits will be closed except for the Amphibian and Reptile Center. Single admission tickets for nonmembers are $16 for adults and $11 for children ages 2 to 12. Member admission tickets are $11 for adults, $8 for children, free for infants 24 months and younger. Ticket packages are available.