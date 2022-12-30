For rocker Willie Nile and 105 year-old father, a time of bonding while riding out Buffalo blizzard

Robert Noonan was born in 1917, and grew up one of six children living in a small house on Custer Street in Buffalo. He lived through the depression, world wars, social upheaval and countless social, cultural and technological changes. He married, moved to the Cleveland Hill area and raised children.

One of those children, born Robert Anthony Noonan in June 1948, is known to discerning music lovers as Willie Nile, singer, songwriter, folk-poet, rock ’n’ roller, respected peer and friend of the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Roger Daltrey and Bono, and still, after decades as a denizen of New York City and the highways and byways that are home to the traveling troubadour, a true son of Buffalo.

As he always does for the holidays, Nile came home this year to spend time with the family.

“Dad’s 105, and he’s doing great, but I come home whenever I can,” Nile said. “I’ve got two daughters and four grandchildren here, who I absolutely adore. Dad’s still in the same house where he and my mom lived for 40-plus years, a few blocks from where I grew up and went to school. Mom’s been gone 16 years now, but the house still has her touch all over it, so it’s a special place for us.”

Nile arrived in Buffalo on Dec. 20, and the family began easing into the holiday routine.

“We were having a lovely time, but we’d been reading about this storm coming. We started getting ready for it, my brother Joe and myself, at my dad’s house. So when the power goes out early on Friday, we thought, ‘Well, this happens sometimes, they’ll probably get it back on pretty quickly.’ ”

But as Friday wore on, the blizzard was getting heavier and heavier, the power hadn’t been restored, and the Noonan home was growing increasingly cold.

“I said to Joe, ‘We should get a ride out of here,’ and go to family members’ homes, where they still had power,” Nile recalled. “He said, ‘Let’s wait a few hours and see if the power comes back on.’ But pretty quickly, it was too late, and we were stuck.

“By 3 p.m. Friday, there was no way out. And we were getting really worried about dad.”

A gas-powered fireplace in the house that hadn’t been used in years was quickly pressed into service, but failed to deliver much in the way of heat. Joe Noonan cooked on the grill in the garage, but with the garage doors largely blocked by massive drifts, proper ventilation was impossible, and the house filled with smoke. When the smoke eventually dissipated, Robert Noonan and his sons broke bread, told stories and drank a bit of wine. By Friday evening, as temperatures in the home dipped toward 40 degrees, the three Noonans bundled up and attempted to sleep.

By late Saturday morning, with the power remaining off, Nile called 911, explained the situation with his father, and was added to a list, though the roads were impenetrable and there was little hope a rescue would be imminent. Then Nile and his brother realized that their cellphones were about to die, and that their backup batteries had already been exhausted.

“I went next door to my dad’s neighbor’s house. It took me 10 minutes to make it a couple hundred feet, because I’m not a big guy,” Nile laughed. “I asked if they happened to have any way to charge our phones. The father, Ramon, and his two sons, Nomar and Isaac, they had no idea who I was, but they know my dad, and they couldn’t have been nicer. They took our phones and charged them.”

Growing increasingly concerned about the effects of the continued cold, Nile then called the plow service that normally takes care of his father’s driveway.

“The guy, Tyler, was super kind, and he was trying to get to the house, but he got stuck. He called me from his truck and said, ‘I can’t get there, but I’m calling people I know at the Cleve-Hill Fire Department to see if they can help you.’ And sure enough, on Sunday afternoon, they showed up with a plow and a vehicle behind it, and we got dad into the car – and finally, after three days, we had heat.”

The Noonans were taken to Cleve-Hill High School, where the cafeteria had been converted into a warming center for the at-risk.

On Sunday evening, the power was still out at the Noonan home, and the fire department workers moved the three to a senior center on Broadway and Union, where a makeshift Christmas dinner was provided.

Eventually, police officers offered to transport the Noonans to a hotel, and after several thwarted attempts to find a room, they succeeded with a booking at a Best Western near the airport.

Finally, on Tuesday morning, power had been restored, and the Noonan men were able to go home. Family members arrived shortly thereafter with a fully prepared turkey dinner, and “we ended up having a wonderful meal together.”

Throughout the ordeal, “Dad didn’t complain – not once,” Nile said.

For Nile, as terrifying – and ultimately tragic, for many – as the storm proved to be, there was a silver lining.

"We spent magical nights, Dad, me and Joe, sitting by this fire that didn’t give off any heat, wrapped up in our coats with sleeping bags over us, just talking and sharing some wine, and laughing, and just trying to help each other get through it,” he said. “I had some absolutely magical conversations with my dad. I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Nile believes the real story of the Blizzard of ’22 is one of a Western New York community able to come together to find strength during a crisis.

“The nut of the whole story, for me, is just how great the people of Buffalo are,” Nile said. “The people in the community, the service workers, the volunteers – just good people looking out for their neighbors. They’re all heroes, really.

“The rap about this being the city of good neighbors – that’s actually true. My feeling about America is, that’s the real America. This is such a shamefully divided country, but when we’re in a crisis, it doesn’t matter what your political party is or what color or religion or sexual orientation you are – people get together and help each other.

“Situations like this one remind us of what our country is really supposed to be about. Throughout this ordeal, I saw firsthand the soul, not just of Buffalo, but of this country.”