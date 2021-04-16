For live concerts in Western New York, a passport to a possible future

“Yes, that is the plan,” Poloncarz told The Buffalo News on Thursday, when asked if the Bills/Sabres mandate would extend to concerts at these same facilities.

“It’s also a viable option for private sector locations. They’d have to make the determination as to whether or not they want to do that. We’re not forcing it on any private sector location. Again, we’re not forcing the vaccine on any one individual. We’re stating that, if we’re going to return to normalcy, at least for the upcoming year, we have to have some protocols in place to ensure the safety of all involved.”

For a live music-starved public, this is news that could mean a more rapid return to major concerts than many have predicted. It also removes the additional financial burden of PCR Covid tests, which are considered an out-of-pocket expense for the consumer.