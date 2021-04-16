For live concerts in Western New York, a passport to a possible future

Get ready, live music lovers. Vaccination passports are likely coming your way.
When Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced this week fans would be allowed to attend Buffalo Bills and Sabres games at 100% capacity in the fall, provided they were fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, we were offered a glimpse of how the concert industry might be able to pull off a similar feat.
Poloncarz, saying this was a county issue and not a state one, made plain his “No Vaccine = No Entry” for properties owned by Erie County, including Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center.
“There’s no God-given right to attend to attend a football game,” Poloncarz said. Though Poloncarz didn’t say so at the time, it’s not difficult to infer a logical leap – concerts aren’t a God-given right, either.
The blueprint
With the recent announcement of an Eric Church show at KeyBank Center being sold based on 100% capacity projections, and Shea’s planning to reopen at full capacity in the fall, it’s becoming clear the live entertainment industry will likely follow a blueprint similar to the game plan for the Bills and Sabres. The fact many countries are either already embracing or are ruminating on the idea of vaccination passports for travel and mass gatherings – among them Israel, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Sweden, Spain and Iceland – underlines this likelihood.
“Yes, that is the plan,” Poloncarz told The Buffalo News on Thursday, when asked if the Bills/Sabres mandate would extend to concerts at these same facilities.
“It’s also a viable option for private sector locations. They’d have to make the determination as to whether or not they want to do that. We’re not forcing it on any private sector location. Again, we’re not forcing the vaccine on any one individual. We’re stating that, if we’re going to return to normalcy, at least for the upcoming year, we have to have some protocols in place to ensure the safety of all involved.”
For a live music-starved public, this is news that could mean a more rapid return to major concerts than many have predicted. It also removes the additional financial burden of PCR Covid tests, which are considered an out-of-pocket expense for the consumer.
“One of the things we talked about initially with the Pegulas was the two concerts that are officially on the books – the Billy Joel concert at Highmark Stadium over the summer and the Eric Church concert for the fall,” Poloncarz said. “For us, this makes sense, because we’re able to have a full house and we can do it in such a way that it will ensure that we can start to get back to normal, but you have individuals there who are protected, so you’re not exposing others to a risk by having some people vaccinated and others not, and having to do PCR tests, which are costly.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Excelsior Pass program – defined as “a free, voluntary platform developed in partnership with IBM, which utilizes proven, secure technology to confirm an individual's recent negative PCR or antigen test result or proof of vaccination” – is already in place, and will be the preferred mode of offering proof of vaccination for concert attendance, just as it will be for Bills and Sabres games.
“We’d also consider alternatives, especially if there is one that allows us to capture information from other states,” Poloncarz said.
Opposing views
Unsurprisingly, given the often polarized public responses to all things pandemic-related, not everyone is on board with the vaccination passport idea.
“I don’t see a reason why the government needs to be coming in and controlling every single club,” said Tim Walton, manager of VENU nightclub on West Chippewa Street and an independent promoter who has two major outdoor concerts – DJ Pauly D at Sunset Bay Beach Club and Rick Ross at Canalside, both postponed from summer 2020 – tentatively on the books for this summer.
“It’s just this industry that gets targeted and attacked,” he said. “Where is the data coming from that says concerts are the problem, but not the Walmarts or the Broadway Markets or outdoor festivals?
“I think if you’re high-risk and you wanna get it, great, and if you don’t, don’t. Trying to make venues let people in or not based on who has been vaccinated is targeting the industry, and some personal freedoms, too. Why can’t people just wear masks, like they do at parades or protests? If you’re not comfortable, stay home. At this point, at least in Western New York, people are over it.”
The News reported this week that cases and hospitalizations have risen in Western New York in recent weeks, with the average daily caseload at its highest level since early February.
Other area concert promoters and venue owners, while not necessarily wholly embracing the vaccination passport idea, appear willing to do whatever it takes to get the industry rolling again.
“It’s a tough question, but yes, I would be OK with a vaccination passport, as long as a rapid test was also offered,” said Josh Holtzman of Twenty6 Productions and Buffalo Iron Works. “I wouldn’t want to go the vaccination-only route. I’d say, vaccination or negative rapid test.”
What Holtzman is advocating is the same plan the Sabres have in place for the remainder of the current season, but different from the vaccine-only plan for the fall.
“We want to bring live events back as quickly and safely as possible,” said Jennifer Brazill, co-founder and owner of the Borderland Music + Arts Festival, slated to take place at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora on Sept. 18 and 19. “We’re hopeful that by September, mandated vaccines won't be a requirement for large outdoor events. If that’s not the case, we’ll look at the best, safest options, because the show must go on.”
Halfway there
Though Cuomo has questioned the Poloncarz assertion Erie County can make the vaccination mandate decision on its own, the county executive appears undeterred.
“We believe we have total ability and authority to do this,” Poloncarz said. “We did let the governor’s team know that this was our plan before announcing it. We own these facilities. The Pegula organization has been supportive. We think it’s in the best interest of the community to do it.”
Poloncarz is focused on making the vaccine available to all county residents who want it.
“The biggest problem right now is, we’re starting to see a drop-off in the amount of people who want the vaccine,” he said. “Every day, we have an excess of appointments at clinics. Fifty percent of all Erie County residents have received at least the first dose, and a little more than a third have completed their vaccine regimen. By the end of May, everyone who wants to get the vaccine will have had that opportunity.