For Kenmore East band director, Grammy nomination underlines the gravity of his vocation

Phil Aguglia began teaching at Kenmore East High School in 2002. Twenty years later, he’s one of 10 music teachers in the country who are finalists for the 2023 Grammy Music Educator Award. The winner will be announced during Grammy Week, in the days preceding the Feb. 5 Grammy Awards ceremony.

Not bad for a kid whose music teachers once told him that he might want to consider another career path.

By the time Aguglia – a graduate of Hutchinson Central Technical High School, SUNY Fredonia State and Ithaca College – made it to the final round for the Music Education Grammy, he had already racked up an overstocked mantelpiece’s worth of awards across a career that also includes stints at West Valley Central and Cleveland Hill.

As the band director at Ken East, he’s part of a district-wide music department that’s been designated as a Best Community for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for 12 straight years. He’s amassed some 30 nominations and awards for excellence in teaching, including a nomination for People magazine’s Teacher of the Year in 2012. He’s also been nominated several times for the Grammy Education Award, which honors educators who have made a "significant and lasting contribution to the music education field," since his first nomination in 2014.

But this year’s Grammy nomination feels different since he is one of 10 music teachers out of more than 1,200 nominations to make it to the last round.

“Now, my chances are 1 in 10,” Aguglia said. “That’s a different ballgame than in the past. It’s really cool, but it’s had a different effect on me. Every decision I make now, when I’m talking to a student or interacting with them in a group, I’m asking myself, ‘Am I doing this in a way that’s worthy of someone who is considered to be at this level?’

“The gravity of all of it is weighing on me. I’ve never looked down at myself from above, so to speak, in this way before. A part of me is watching me and saying ‘Why can’t you motivate that kid today? You’re supposed to be one of the best.' ”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

His experiences teaching in urban, rural and suburban school districts, where he significantly grew the music programs in size and scope under the philosophy “that any kid of any age can play an instrument,” have served him well in his endeavors to “get the kids engaged,” he said.

Shortly after Hurricane Katrina, Aguglia and his students commenced a campaign to collect and repair instruments for schools in New Orleans. Aguglia brought his students to the beleaguered city, and they aided in the rehabilitation of five homes that were decimated by the hurricane. They’ve returned to help in ongoing cleanup efforts following the 2004 oil spill in the Gulf, and to perform their own New Orleans-style parade in the French Quarter.

During the height of the pandemic, student engagement became particularly challenging.

In 2020, Aguglia and his students had prepared for a trip to Nashville and a performance at the fabled Grand Ole Opry. The trip never happened. So Aguglia pivoted toward crafting creative ways to keep his students involved and focused during lockdown, implementing a program of virtual recordings that included a series of Sunday concerts, with students performing on their band director’s front lawn, and a weekly radio show celebrating individual students. Dubbed “The Rising Star Show,” the planned radio program ultimately transformed into a monthly collection of student performances aired on the Music is Art YouTube channel.

“It worked,” he said. “There was no way I could just sit there as these incredibly talented kids who’d worked so hard were denied their ability to shine.”

Away from Kenmore East, he keeps himself incredibly busy. He’s owner and principal craftsman of PaGu Batons, which produces hand-crafted conducting batons for some of the biggest name conductors in the world.

He’s also chairman of the board for the Music is Art nonprofit and has presented the Music is Art Jazz Festival in Buffalo for the past eight years. For the multi-venue production, he brings bands from 10 high schools here for gigs, workshops and jam sessions. He’ll do it again on Jan. 28 with the Music is Art Winter Youth Jazz Festival at Asbury Hall.

Whether the 2023 Music Educator Grammy ends up on Aguglia’s mantelpiece or goes to another educator, he insists that the core of his philosophy of student engagement and community involvement will remain unchanged.

“There are so many talented kids here in our community,” he said. “And sometimes, their music teachers don’t even know they’re in the building. You and I might know some hot player, a kid who goes to a Buffalo school with no music program who is supremely talented, and we need to find ways to give a kid like that an opportunity. That’s the goal, moving forward.

“They’re our musicians of the future. But they’re also our audience of the future."