For home game entertainment, the Sabres commit to ‘keeping it local’

“Things have changed around here since I’ve been gone,” Fuller said. “It’s exciting to witness it. And it’s definitely good to be home.”

Fuller returned after eight years away with a fresh perspective on what has become an increasingly rich regional music scene over the past decade. There was no shortage of candidates to fill the season’s schedule, but games are attended by a broad cross-section of the population, reflecting a gamut of musical tastes. Did he seek the input of fans and patrons? Or did he see this as an enticing blank slate and an opportunity to experiment?

“It was a combination of both of those things,” Fuller said. “We booked some of the early gigs with bands we were already familiar with, and we asked some of them for their recommendations. That’s where we started. And then, after each game and each band’s performance, we evaluate how we think it went, and we listen to feedback from fans and within the organization, and we collaboratively come up with a consensus – how we think that particular genre went for that particular game, and how likely we are to book that band, or one like them, again.”

‘A red carpet experience’