For founder JC Seneca, history and healing meet in creation of Tallchief Events Center

“It’s such a great thing when you can come up with an idea, think about it, dream about it, and then make it a reality. It just doesn’t get any better than that, in this life.”
JC Seneca – entrepreneur, founder of Six Nations Manufacturing, owner of the Native Pride Travel Plaza, former owner of the Armor Inn in Hamburg, and self-proclaimed “blues fanatic” – is bubbling with enthusiasm and pride as he reflects on the journey that brought him from humble truck stop owner to overseer of what is now known as “Tallchief Territory, Home of Native Pride.”
The Seneca Nation member’s latest passion involves the transformation of the lush, spacious land he owns on the Cattaraugus Territory in Irving, into the Tallchief Outdoor Events Center, where, on Sept. 4, he’ll present an all-day outdoor musical feast headlined by blues legends Shemekia Copeland and Joe Louis Walker. Also performing are local blues and soul maestros Miller & the Other Sinners, the Dave Viterna Group and the Jeremy Keyes Blues Band.
“Last year, we celebrated 25 years of business, and I wanted to do something special to mark that occasion,” Seneca said via phone, as he drove his truck across the land that, he learned recently, has held significance for his family since the late 1700s, when his great-great-great-grandfather Tallchief acted as emissary between the Seneca people and white settlers.
“The Tallchief name means so much to my family, and it struck me that I wanted to honor my family’s legacy and history and their contributions to our nation by integrating the Tallchief name into my Native Pride business," he said. "As I was walking the property, one day, I thought, 'man, I could clear this area and create a beautiful green space where we could have events.' This was in June of 2020, and the 25th anniversary was in September, so some people thought I was crazy to try to convert this space in that short span of time. But we did it.”
The show went on, with regional blues acts supporting national headliner Poppa Chubby, and was permeated by what Seneca calls “an amazing vibe.” Seneca knew that he wanted to mark the company’s 26th anniversary with a similar celebration, combining his love for blues and roots music with his family’s history as cultural emissaries. This was a dream that could grow, with ample lands to accommodate that growth.
“Earlier this summer, we did a Six Nations traditional Smoke Dance contest that was very well attended, and was so important because so many of the dancers hadn’t danced and so many of the people hadn’t gathered in so long, because of the pandemic. Then we had a health and healing expo, where we brought together traditional and western approaches to healing and mental health, and that was also well attended. We also did a healing circle on the property, where people were invited to gather around a ceremonial fire, and a moderator oversees the discussion, so that everyone around the circle is allowed to speak on any subject they like. Many people opened up and spoke their truth that night. So there’s a theme of healing connecting all of these events on this piece of land.“
After last year’s event, Seneca and his team were eagerly awaiting the chance to put together another anniversary event, and when the bill came together with Copeland and Walker, Seneca recalls “just such a feeling of joy when we signed the contracts.”
He plans to expand the events center in the future by investing in infrastructure and additional sound and light equipment, though he said “we have to be mindful of the fact that we’re still in a pandemic, and many people sill aren’t totally comfortable with large gatherings, so we will add and expand when the time is right.” In the meantime, Seneca is invigorated by the opportunities afforded him by this land where history, help and healing meet.
“When I started my foundation (the JC Seneca Foundation) 10 years ago, the initiative was to have an impact on the community – not just the Seneca community, but our neighbors as well – in a positive way, and in a way that offers help and healing," Seneca said. "That’s still the idea for everything I want to do with the Tallchief Events Center, because music offers help and healing, too.”
PREVIEW
The Tallchief Outdoor Music Celebration
With Shemekia Copeland and Joe Louis Walker, 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Tallchief Events Center (Native Pride Travel Plaza, 11482 Route 20, Irving). Tickets are $32.50 to $50 through Tallchiefoutdoormusic.eventbrite.com