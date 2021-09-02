For founder JC Seneca, history and healing meet in creation of Tallchief Events Center

“The Tallchief name means so much to my family, and it struck me that I wanted to honor my family’s legacy and history and their contributions to our nation by integrating the Tallchief name into my Native Pride business," he said. "As I was walking the property, one day, I thought, 'man, I could clear this area and create a beautiful green space where we could have events.' This was in June of 2020, and the 25th anniversary was in September, so some people thought I was crazy to try to convert this space in that short span of time. But we did it.”

The show went on, with regional blues acts supporting national headliner Poppa Chubby, and was permeated by what Seneca calls “an amazing vibe.” Seneca knew that he wanted to mark the company’s 26th anniversary with a similar celebration, combining his love for blues and roots music with his family’s history as cultural emissaries. This was a dream that could grow, with ample lands to accommodate that growth.