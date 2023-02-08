When David Cloyd, Sara Elizabeth and Michael Farrow take the stage with a newly formed string quartet on Feb. 10 at the 9th Ward at Babeville, a musical journey that began more than a decade back in New York City will finally conclude, just as a musical vision broadens its gaze to glimpse a possible future.

The 9th Ward event – dubbed Buffalo Mixtapes and featuring the debut of the Buffalo String Collective – is the result of years spent imagining solutions to problems that plague independent professional musicians.

In 2014, the Ohio-born Cloyd met musician and music educator Eric Crittenden, and they formed a friendship that would eventually yield the idea for the Buffalo Music Club, a collective of musicians and educators with a vision to “create and foster a vibrant and sustainable local music scene by … reimagining the relationship between life, music, musicians, and the community,” through workshops, lessons and the curation and production of concerts, events and new collaborative ventures. That includes Buffalo Mixtapes, which is a collaboration between Buffalo Music Club, Music is Art and Buffalo String Works. Even by Cloyd’s standards, this is a big idea.

An experience in 2010 planted the seed for what would eventually bloom as Buffalo Mixtapes.

“Right after I put out my record on ECR Music Group, my producer, Blake Morgan, got this great idea to put together a show of artists from the label at Joe’s Pub in NYC with me, him and (singer/songwriter) Melissa Giges, and we all played each other’s songs,” Cloyd said. “It was such a positive experience that I’ve never forgotten it.”

Cloyd calls the Joe’s Pub show “a lesson in making the most out of a minimalist situation,” and he’s eager to employ a similar idea in Buffalo, where individual songwriters – “autonomous, but also lonely,” according to Cloyd – could benefit from the talents of a collective.

Cloyd took the inspiration from the Joe’s Pub show, coupled it with a lifelong belief that “rock music and strings go together like chocolate and peanut butter,” and hatched the plan for both Buffalo Mixtapes and the Buffalo String Collective, which, for this first Mixtapes performance, will be comprised of violinists Miranda Shulman and Sarah Cole, violist Amy Kelly and cellist Alex Cousins.

“I always want the sound of strings on my records, but it’s impossible to pull off live, unless you’re a big artist with a big budget,” he said. The Buffalo String Collective – formed with the input of Buffalo String Works founder and executive director Yuki Numata Resnick and benefiting from Cloyd’s score-writing and arranging skills – will make it possible for songwriters to make the impossible possible.

“It’s about collaboration, about being part of a bigger community of musicians,” Cloyd said.

“When I lived in Austin, Texas, it felt like everything about Austin had the music scene baked into it. Since I moved to Buffalo, I’ve felt this kinship between here and Austin. There’s a spirit here, and there are so many talented musicians. What I want is that spirit, mixed with that vibe from the Joe’s Pub gig. And I want it to be ongoing.”

Cloyd said that Buffalo Mixtapes will continue to expand conceptually over the course of upcoming concerts. Those who know him, including his Buffalo Music Club partner Crittenden, have no doubt that Cloyd will make this big idea a reality.

“In a world where the talkers post on social media, Cloyd models the art of high-quality doing, everyday,” Crittenden.

PREVIEW

Concert with David Cloyd, Sara Elizabeth, Michael Farrow and the Buffalo String Collective. 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at the 9th Ward at Babeville, 341 Delaware Ave.; $20 advance, $22.50 day of show.