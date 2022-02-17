For 15 years, The Big Easy in Buffalo has been making a joyful noise

The long drive home from an out-of-town concert can be a perfect time for reflection. You let the evening’s concert replay in your imagination, you listen to music, you chat with your travel companions and you indulge in the afterglow.
It was during one of these post-show drives that The Big Easy in Buffalo – a – had its genesis.
“I was driving back from a concert by a great New Orleans band, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, some time in 2006,” said Big Easy in Buffalo founder Tod Kniazuk. “The show was four hours away, in the middle of nowhere, and I was thinking how, at the time, there was all this great New Orleans music coming to Rochester, Syracuse and Toronto, but skipping Buffalo. This was just after Hurricane Katrina and we were having a national conversation about the importance of Louisiana and its culture. Even the best-known NOLA bands were affected, and smaller bands were forced out on the road because there were no local gigs there.
“I knew I wanted to do something to help.”
Kniazuk found that there was grant money available through a fund established by then-Attorney General Elliot Spitzer of money awarded in lawsuits during Spitzer’s two-year investigation into payola schemes in the music industry. With the help of the Convention & Visitors Bureau Foundation and the Niagara Erie Regional Coalition, Kniazuk secured a sizable grant for a 12-month, eight-show series that ultimately included such luminaries of New Orleans music as the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Jon Cleary.
Fast forward 15 years, and The Big Easy in Buffalo is one of the few programs birthed by that grant still in existence.
A joyful noise
For those who are deeply into New Orleans, the idea of creating a "sister cities" relationship between our two music communities likely makes perfect sense. The benefits for both the musician and the serious music lover are obvious. But what did Kniazuk hope that the attendee new to New Orleans music might take away from a Big Easy in Buffalo experience? And how would he hope to engage them, in a music scene already rich in choice for music lovers?
He simply let the music do the talking.
“New Orleans music is joyful,” he said. “Whatever the genre – Cajun, brass band, funk, rock, jazz, zydeco – it has a rhythm and a soulfulness that just gets in your head, heart and body. Whether it's an old favorite or something you've never heard, you know it's going to be good.”
In Kniazuk's view, when the infectious NOLA sound was paired with a top-tier collection of Buffalo-area musicians, the shows would all but sell themselves.
“Especially when we pair slightly different kinds of music together,” he said. "That's The Big Easy in Buffalo experience – a deep feeling of happiness, in the moment, but also lasting well beyond the show, when you're too worked up to get to sleep, or you're humming a song from the show a couple days later.”
Mentorship was a significant aspect of Kniazuk’s vision from the get-go. Providing opportunities for interaction with the finest exemplars of the NOLA sound is a major component of the Big Easy in Buffalo's mandate of “cultural connectivity.”
"One example that stands out is the Brass Machine," he said. "They were UB marching band students doing NOLA street brass band music, busking outside Sabres games and such. We gave them their first-ever paid gig, opening for Heavyweights Brass Band at Iron Works. Since then, we've paired them with Rebirth Brass Band, Bonerama, John Papa Gros, Big Sam's Funky Nation and Ten Cent Howl. We even suggested them to Artpark for a gig opening for Earth, Wind & Fire.
“Of course, all this starts with the band being incredibly talented and willing to keep getting better. But I'm glad we got to play a little part,” Kniazuk said.
Throughout his creation's run, Kniazuk's emphasis has been on community engagement and presenting free or inexpensive events.
Because the Big Easy in Buffalo is a nonprofit, the organization doesn’t have to rely solely on ticket sales, and as a result, artists are paid a guarantee, not a portion of ticket sales. Proceeds for paid shows go straight to the organization. Both regional and statewide cultural institutions have also offered consistent support, among them the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), the Western New York Blues Society, Music is Art, and venues including Sportsmen's Tavern, Duende at Silo City, Buffalo Iron Works, the Colored Musicians Club and Larkin Square along with the Borderland Music & Arts Festival.
Now, fresh partnerships are allowing the organization to pursue new programming, including bills at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo Iron Works and a partnership at Artpark for Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown on June 14.
“We've been so fortunate,” Kniazuk said. “From the beginning, there have been groups and people who get us and want to help.”
Initially, that support came from a pair of people much closer to home.
“Two of the biggest supporters have been my parents,” Kinazuk said. “In that first year, they were driving the guys from Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Ellis Marsalis around, decorating the venues, and doing pretty much everything else they could. They're still at just about every show and have become friends with some of the bands.”
For information on tickets and future shows, visit thebigeasyinbuffalo.com. Future shows include:
LeeRon Zydeco and the Buffalo Touch Polka Band, Feb. 26 at the Sportsmen’s Tavern.
John Papa Gros Band, March 18 at the Sportsmen's Tavern.
15th annual Mardi Gras Jam with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-Chas, Organ Fairchild and more, March 24 at Buffalo Iron Works.
The Stooges Brass Band, March 29 at Buffalo Iron Works.
Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown, June 14 at Artpark, in a partnership with Artpark.