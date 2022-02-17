For 15 years, The Big Easy in Buffalo has been making a joyful noise

Fast forward 15 years, and The Big Easy in Buffalo is one of the few programs birthed by that grant still in existence.

A joyful noise

For those who are deeply into New Orleans, the idea of creating a "sister cities" relationship between our two music communities likely makes perfect sense. The benefits for both the musician and the serious music lover are obvious. But what did Kniazuk hope that the attendee new to New Orleans music might take away from a Big Easy in Buffalo experience? And how would he hope to engage them, in a music scene already rich in choice for music lovers?

He simply let the music do the talking.

“New Orleans music is joyful,” he said. “Whatever the genre – Cajun, brass band, funk, rock, jazz, zydeco – it has a rhythm and a soulfulness that just gets in your head, heart and body. Whether it's an old favorite or something you've never heard, you know it's going to be good.”

In Kniazuk's view, when the infectious NOLA sound was paired with a top-tier collection of Buffalo-area musicians, the shows would all but sell themselves.