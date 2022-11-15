Erik Brady: A friendship that started with a magazine article led to Gordon LIghtfoot's ode to Buffalo

Eric Greenberg was a journalism student at SUNY Buffalo State College when he interviewed Gordon Lightfoot, the Canadian folk rocker, in 1978. It was the start of a beautiful friendship.

This week, as Lightfoot turns 84, Buffalo State is debuting a music video of “Up in Buffalo,” a collaboration by Lightfoot and Greenberg. It is a valentine to our city — and a new song made from an old one.

Lightfoot sang “Cabaret,” a hymn to a lost love, on his 1971 album, “The Summer Side of Life.” Decades later Greenberg kept the tune — and the theme — and rewrote some of the lyrics so that the song became an ode to Buff-a-lo instead of On-tar-i-o. He and Lightfoot released that version in 2016. And now the music video includes soaring drone footage of Western New York. Click here to see and hear it on YouTube. (Go ahead; we’ll wait.)

From the coast of California

Down to the keys of Florida.

I’ve thumbed a thousand miles I guess.

Sitting in an old-time diner.

The big trucks rolling by

Sometimes I just don’t know what’s best.

But still I’d like to tell her

That I miss her so

Up in Buff-a-lo.

Greenberg was a high school student in Brooklyn when “Cabaret” came out. (The song, not the Broadway musical of the same name.) It is a lesser-known ballad of the Lightfoot oeuvre, which is awash with No. 1 hits, but Greenberg always loved it.

He was an editor at The Record, Buff State’s student newspaper, when he made calls seeking an interview with Lightfoot, whose sister and manager, Beverly, kept putting Greenberg off. After three years of calls, at last she gave him Lightfoot’s home number. Greenberg called right away and scored a 20-minute interview.

By this time he was a copy boy at the Courier-Express, and he approached Mitch Gerber, an editor of the paper’s Sunday magazine, to suggest a story on Lightfoot timed to run just before his concert at Kleinhans Music Hall.

“Mitch jumped at the idea and put it in the magazine,” Greenberg says. “It was my first professional story.”

It would not be his last. Greenberg has worked as a reporter and editor at a number of newspapers since then, including The Buffalo Evening News and the Bergen (N.J.) Record. Today he is a rabbi who works at the Simon Wiesenthal Center as director of United Nations relations and strategic partnerships. The center is one of the world’s largest Jewish international human rights organizations.

The headline in the Courier magazine said: “What Brings Lightfoot Back to Buffalo?” The story told of how he made his first trip here by bus, at 17, to do the sort of underage drinking he couldn’t get away with in his hometown, north of Toronto. “Buffalo,” Lightfoot said then, “is the first city where I really tied one on.”

When the story ran, the singer invited Greenberg to the show at Kleinhans, including a backstage pass. Afterward, Lightfoot asked where they could go for a drink. Greenberg took him to a tavern at Elmwood and Bidwell.

“We went to the No Name and closed the place,” Greenberg says. “And we’ve been friends ever since.”

Drinking in a No Name bar

Wondering just how far

I’ll go to see her face again.

But the highway is my home

And I won’t be alone

If I could see her once again.

And still I’d like to tell her

That I miss her so

Up in Buff-a-lo.

So who is it that Greenberg misses so? Is it Buffalo? A lost love? Both?

“It is about a longing for Buffalo,” he says. “It could also be about a lost love. It’s also about my friendship with Gordon. It works on many levels. It all mixes in.”

Mix in, too, Greenberg’s love for his alma mater. He got an honorary doctorate at the commencement in May. This week he repays the favor: The song is an ode to Buffalo — and the video an ode to Buffalo State as well.

Gordon Lightfoot is Canada’s greatest singer-songwriter. And the balladeer who once tied one on in Buffalo now has ties to our fair city in song.

If you’re traveling west to Idaho

Or north to Old Toronto

I know you’ll find your rainbow’s end.

But I’ve found and lost my rainbow

And though I might regret it

It all comes even in the end.

And I’d still like to tell her

That I miss her so

Up in Buff-a-lo

Up in Buff-a-lo

Snowy Buff-a-lo.