The Erie County Fair isn't just about the food, the rides and the animals – the grandstand hosts a big event each day including concerts from musical legends like Chubby Checker and the Guess Who and motor events like a demolition derby.

In total, there are nine concerts and three motor events. Three of the concerts plus the ATV Big Air Tour are free with paid gate admission. For the concerts and events that require separate admission, tickets must be bought in advance at ecfair.org.

Here is a look.

Chubby Checker, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9. The opening night performance by 1960s icon Chubby Checker is free with paid gate admission. The king of the early rock ’n’ roll dance craze with hits like “The Twist,” “The Fly” and “Pony Time,” Checker was inducted into the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in 2014. Now in his sixth decade of performing, Checker is playing only a handful of shows this year, so this is not one for fans to miss.

Fitz and The Tantrums, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Most known for the 2013 hit “Out of My League,” the indie pop, neo-soul band was formed in 2008. Expect to hear hits from its newly released sixth studio album “Let Yourself Free.” Tickets are $35-$50.

Flo Rida, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11. The Florida native has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, with hits like “Low" (featuring T-Pain), “Wild Ones" (featuring Sia) and “Whistle.” Tickets are $35-$50.

Yung Gravy with BBNO$, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12. The Minnesota-born rapper gained recognition in 2016 when his song “Mr. Clean” went Platinum after finding success on Soundcloud. In 2022, he had his first Billboard Hot-100 hit “Betty (Get Money),” which went viral on TikTok. Opening the show is rapper BBNO$. Tickets are $40-$70.

Clint Black with Clay Walker and Tracy Byrd, 6 p.m. Aug. 13. New Jersey-born country singer-songwriter, actor and record producer Clint Black is joined by fellow country musicians Clay Walker and Tracy Byrd. Tickets are $35-$55.

NEEDTOBREATHE, 7:30 p.m. Aug.14. The South Carolina rock band has had five of its eight albums reach No. 1 on the Christian Albums chart. Expect to hear songs from its next record, "Caves," set for a Sept. 15 release. Tickets are $35-$50.

Bailey Zimmerman with Seaforth, Aug. 15. The 23-year-old country singer-songwriter's debut recording "Religiously. The Album." was released in May. Despite being in the beginning of his career, Zimmerman already has amassed 1 million Instagram followers. Opening is the Australian country pop duo Seaforth. Tickets are $35-$50.

The Guess Who, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17. The Canadian legends are known for such hits as "American Woman," "These Eyes" and "No Time." Tickets are free.

The Spinners, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18. The Spinners are an early rhythm and blues Motown group that formed in 1954. The vocal group had a slew of hit singles and albums during the 1960s and '70s, which caused them to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. Entry is free with paid gate admission.

Motor events

ATV Big Air Tour, 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 16. This action-packed program of the top ATV and motorcycle riders in the country features such highlights as big jumps, 450 cc, high performance motors and backflips. Entry is free with paid gate admission.

Ultimate Night of Destruction, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19. The return of the popular bus demolition derbies, with large and small buses. In addition to the derbies is a compact car double figure 8 racing championship. Tickets range from $25-$32; ages 12 and younger are admitted free.

World's Largest Demolition Derby, 1 and 6 p.m. Aug. 20. The World's Largest Demolition Derby will feature approximately 100 vehicles from across Western New York battling it out for the top prize. Cars must navigate the track to keep damage to a minimum and stay out of the heat for the chance to compete for the final spot. Tickets range from $28-$35.