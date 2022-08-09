Erie County Fair: Concerts, laughs and motor special events

In addition to the rides, attractions, food and animals, the Erie County Fair hosts multiple concerts and events in the grandstand.

Some are free with your paid fair admission. Those that require an additional ticket include fair admission on the day of the event. For paid events, tickets can be purchased online only through Tickets.com.

For all grandstand events, you will go through a security check. You can bring in bags, food and beverages. Cameras are allowed without a professional lens attached. Do not bring: signs, placards, alcohol, glass containers, umbrellas, video recording equipment and professional cameras, telephoto lens.

For more information and the full schedule, visit ecfair.org.

Here is a look at events in the grandstand.

Music and comedy

The Fab Four, 8 p.m. Aug. 10. The Ultimate Beatles Tribute plays the classic pop songs. Free.

Riley Green, 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Named the New Male Artist of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards, Green topped the charts with his gold-certified debut “There Was This Girl.” Tickets: $30-$45.

Grand Funk Railroad, 8 p.m. Aug. 12. Original members Don Brewer and Mel Schacher bring the "American Band" to the fair. Free.

Halestorm, 7 p.m. Aug. 13. The gale-force musical power of Lzzy Hale leads the Grammy Award-winning rockers. Tickets: $35-$55.

Trace Adkins, Terri Clark and Lonestar, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Three music stars for the price of one. Tickets: $35-$55.

Zach Williams, 8 p.m. Aug. 15. Christian rock singer blends country, Southern rock and faith. Free.

Happy Together Tour, 8 p.m. Aug. 16. Hear the hits from the Turtles, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Association, the Buckinghams, the Vogues and the Cowsills. Tickets: $30-$40.

Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 18. Grammy Award-winning rapper, actor and entrepreneur. Tickets: $30-$45.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, 8 p.m. Aug. 19. Popular stand-up comedian returns to the fair. Tickets: $40-$70.

Motor Event Series

Big Air ATV Tour, 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 17. See big jumps, backflips and more performed by four-wheelers and motorcycles. Free.

Ultimate Night of Destruction, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20. A small school bus demo and a compact car double figure-8 racing championship are just two of the night's highlights. Tickets: $22 general, ages 12 and younger are admitted free with paid adult ticket.

World's Largest Demolition Derby, 1 and 6 p.m. Aug. 21. Western New Yorkers in more than 100 cars will compete to be the last one standing. Tickets: $26.