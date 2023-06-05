The wait is over to buy tickets to concerts at the Erie County Fair.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. June 9 for such diverse acts as country star Clint Black and rapper Flo Rida, along with other ticketed events such as the World's Biggest Demolition Derby. Sales are online only at ecfair.org. If you buy your concert ticket before the day of the event, you'll get free admission to the Fair on the day of your show.

The 183rd edition of the Erie County Fair is held from Aug. 9-20 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds (5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg). Gate admission tickets go on sale starting July 1 at ecfair.org and cost $17. They will be sold at the gate during the Fair for $20 (debit/credit cards only). Ages 12 and younger are admitted free.

Here's the full list of concerts, including three that are free with paid gate admission, plus the motor events.

Chubby Checker, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Free with paid gate admission.

Fitz and the Tantrums, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Preferred seats are $50, reserved seats are $40 and general admission tickets are $35.

Flo Rida, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Preferred seats are $50, reserved seats are $40 and general admission seats are $35.

Yung Gravy and BBNO$. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12. Preferred seats are $70, reserved seats are $55 and general admission seats are $40.

Clint Black with Clay Walker and Tracy Byrd, 6 p.m. Aug. 13. Preferred seats are $55, reserved seats are $45 and general admission seats are $35.

NEEDTOBREATHE, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Preferred seats are $50, reserved seats are $40 and general admission seats are $35.

Bailey Zimmerman with Seaforth, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Preferred seats are $50, reserved seats are $40 and general admission tickets are $35.

The Guess Who, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Free with paid gate admission.

The Spinners, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Free with paid gate admission.

Special events

ATV Big Air Tour, 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 16. Free with paid gate admission.

Ultimate Night of Destruction, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19. General admission, $25; reserved box seating, $32.

World’s Largest Demolition Derby, 1 and 6 p.m. Aug. 20; reserved seats for grandstand and general admission bleachers are $25; reserved box seating, $35.