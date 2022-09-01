Elegiac harmonies from indie/alternative duo tuesday nite on 'Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers'

The "Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers" podcast is a joint venture between The Buffalo News and Robby Takac’s Music is Art foundation. Recorded at GCR Audio Recording Studios in Buffalo, each episode highlights a band or artist performing live and an interview with News Music Critic Jeff Miers.

Episode 4: tuesday nite

Sara Elizabeth and Courtney Ann, veterans of the Buffalo independent music scene, formed the indie/alternative duo tuesday nite during the darkest of times, a fact belied by the elegant ambience and haunted beauty of their sound. The pair met at a virtual Music is Art open mic event during the pandemic and discovered a commonality of musical influences, an easygoing camaraderie and a shared desire to try something neither had attempted before. They deepened their musical relationship via virtual jam sessions throughout that period.

“Obviously, we’re all still dealing with Covid now, but during the six to 12 months where we were all just doing nothing, we had time to reflect on what we really wanted to do, and we knew we wanted to do something different,” Courtney Ann said.

Taking a cue from their mutual love for NPR’s "Tiny Desk" concert series in which up-and-coming artists and seasoned vets alike perform largely stripped-down sets in the area surrounding the desk of "All Songs Considered" host Bob Boilen, the pair committed to songwriting and improvisation sessions on Tuesday evenings, at first remotely and finally, when a dip in Covid numbers allowed, in person.

What emerged was a sound both deep and textured, imbued with sonic experimentation, and bolstered by elegiac vocal harmonies.

“The vocal blend was super important to us,” Sara Elizabeth said. “It’s rare to find someone that you can sing with that easily. People would ask us, ‘Oh, how much time did you guys spend writing that harmony part and practicing it?’ We were like, ‘Um, we didn’t. It just came completely easily and naturally.'”

Upcoming Tuesday Nite shows: Sept. 10 at the Music is Art Festival at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St.

