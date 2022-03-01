Dua Lipa: From 'Kiss the Summer Hello' to headlining at KeyBank Center

While the pandemic was interrupting clubgoers in 2020, Dua Lipa had a solution in the form of 11 disco-drenched tracks on her sophomore effort, "Future Nostalgia."
Since then, the 26-year-old pop star has been dominating the charts with "Future Nostalgia," which became the most streamed album on Spotify in 2020 and turned her into one of the biggest pop stars in the world, working with the likes of Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Madonna and Missy Elliott.
Lipa headlines a concert March 5 in KeyBank Center in support of the album, which shows just how far her career has progressed since she first came to Buffalo in 2018 as part of the package concert “Kiss the Summer Hello” at Canalside.
Lipa is the largest act of the current disco revival in pop music, often being compared to Kylie Monogue and Madonna, since her songs sound like the product of a kid who grew up in the 2000s and wanted to rule a dance floor. Her album title, "Future Nostalgia," conjures this sense of timeless recollection, by creating a comforting familiarity for pop music fans .
After working as a model, she began making music after signing to Warner Records in 2014. She put out her debut eponymous album three years later, which indicated the work of a star in the making.
One of "Future Nostalgia’s" first singles, “Don’t Start Now,” demonstrates Lipa’s ability to display a control over the composition and her personal life.
“Don't show up, don’t come out/Don’t start caring about me now,” she sings on the song’s chorus in an attempt to reclaim her independence. It’s as though she chopped up her heartache and refigured it through a pop-hit generator, resulting in a celebration of the self.
There is a certain brazenness to Lipa’s sound and persona, which is able to flourish in pop music’s shallow end. She may hardly say anything in her songs, but she doesn’t really need to, since her role is to create an aura of hedonism and sugar-coated ease, supported by pulsing synths and her effective, but generic, vocals.
Clearly, it’s working for her. She won a Grammy for Best New Artist in 2019 and earned recognition on the Time100 Next list in 2021, where Minogue referred to her as a “bona fide pop behemoth.”
At the same time, it’s hard to say whether Lipa is an artist who will transcend momentary popularity, instead of being just an act Warner Records is molding to rival some of the more lasting pop stars of today, like Ariana Grande or Selena Gomez.
Other voices
Lipa is not alone when it comes to women dominating the charts through the many classifications of pop music, including Olivia Rodrigo and two singers who are opening for Lipa at KeyBank Center, Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouai.
Here's a look.
Olivia Rodrigo. She broke streaming records with her debut record, "Sour," in 2021. Though she seems to be drawing from Taylor Swift’s playbook, Rodrigo, 18, also appears to have reached the large appeal appeal with fans after only one album that it took Swift multiple releases to reach. She is someone that will no doubt be a recurring name in popular music for years to come. Part of what heightened Rodrigo’s rise to fame was the social-media app TikTok, which has allowed for her and Lipa’s peers to reach new levels of stardom, as well.
Other examples of TikTok’s influence on music charts can be seen through “Say So” by Doja Cat and “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after being remixed. Songs like these, as well as Lipa’s “Levitating,” catch on through dance trends on the app, where users rush to create their own versions of choreographed routines, and, in turn, propel the artists who created them to higher levels of fame.
Caroline Polacheck. She may sound like a fresh name, but she has been part of the music industry for more than a decade, only recently going solo from the group Chairlift. Polacheck makes pop music that is both inventive and could also reach mass appeal, as her viral TikTok sound would indicate on a song such as “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings,” which became an unlikely hit on the app after choreography of hers went viral. Considering she only has one solo record to her name, 2019’s "Pang," she is someone to keep an eye on.
Lolo Zouai. This Franco-Algerian singer's R&B-infused debut album, "High Highs to Low Lows," came out in 2019. Zouaï’s new singles sound a bit like Grande-meets-hyperpop production, whereas her earlier stuff sounds like something out of Grande’s "thank u, next" era. It is still the beginning of Zouaï’s career, so much could change about the nature of her sound, though the potential is there, especially considering her bilingual edge.