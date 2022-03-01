Dua Lipa: From 'Kiss the Summer Hello' to headlining at KeyBank Center

Lipa is not alone when it comes to women dominating the charts through the many classifications of pop music, including Olivia Rodrigo and two singers who are opening for Lipa at KeyBank Center, Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouai.

Here's a look.

Olivia Rodrigo. She broke streaming records with her debut record, "Sour," in 2021. Though she seems to be drawing from Taylor Swift’s playbook, Rodrigo, 18, also appears to have reached the large appeal appeal with fans after only one album that it took Swift multiple releases to reach. She is someone that will no doubt be a recurring name in popular music for years to come. Part of what heightened Rodrigo’s rise to fame was the social-media app TikTok, which has allowed for her and Lipa’s peers to reach new levels of stardom, as well.

Other examples of TikTok’s influence on music charts can be seen through “Say So” by Doja Cat and “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after being remixed. Songs like these, as well as Lipa’s “Levitating,” catch on through dance trends on the app, where users rush to create their own versions of choreographed routines, and, in turn, propel the artists who created them to higher levels of fame.