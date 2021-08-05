Drumming festival celebrates the enduring legacy of Ted Reinhardt

“Ted Reinhardt was more than Buffalo’s premier drummer; he was also a kind man who had time for words of encouragement to musicians of diverse styles, ages, tastes and skill level. His enthusiasm for music, in evidence when I was lucky enough to spend time with him over the past 25 years, was infectious and unquestionably genuine. If you played music in Buffalo, you knew about Ted. Or you should have.”

I wrote these words in 2015, for a Buffalo News piece celebrating Reinhardt’s artistry and influence, a week after the revered drummer – who performed and recorded with such groups as Gamalon, Rodan, Taxi, Willie and the Reinhardts, Spyro Gyra, the Dave Constantino Band and Junction West – died in a plane crash in Virginia while returning home from a trip to the Florida Keys.

In the time since, Reinhardt’s legacy as a musician and mentor has only grown, a fact that will be underscored on Aug. 8 when friends, colleagues, fans and family members gather at Old Man River in Tonawanda for the fifth annual Ted Reinhardt Western New York Drumming Festival.