Drumming festival celebrates the enduring legacy of Ted Reinhardt

“Ted Reinhardt was more than Buffalo’s premier drummer; he was also a kind man who had time for words of encouragement to musicians of diverse styles, ages, tastes and skill level. His enthusiasm for music, in evidence when I was lucky enough to spend time with him over the past 25 years, was infectious and unquestionably genuine. If you played music in Buffalo, you knew about Ted. Or you should have.”
I wrote these words in 2015, for a Buffalo News piece celebrating Reinhardt’s artistry and influence, a week after the revered drummer – who performed and recorded with such groups as Gamalon, Rodan, Taxi, Willie and the Reinhardts, Spyro Gyra, the Dave Constantino Band and Junction West – died in a plane crash in Virginia while returning home from a trip to the Florida Keys.
In the time since, Reinhardt’s legacy as a musician and mentor has only grown, a fact that will be underscored on Aug. 8 when friends, colleagues, fans and family members gather at Old Man River in Tonawanda for the fifth annual Ted Reinhardt Western New York Drumming Festival.
The event is an outgrowth of the Ted Reinhardt & Bruce Brucato Memorial Fund at Kenmore East High School, which honors Reinhardt and his late Gamalon bandmate Brucato by awarding $500 scholarships to seniors headed to college for music or a music-related field. It is touted as "the largest gathering featuring drummers and percussionists in the WNY region.” Drummers and percussionists of all styles and skill sets gather to perform simultaneously along with recorded tracks, in what amounts to a massive street choir of heads, hands and feet. Organizers will collect donations for the Reinhardt & Brucato Scholarship Fund, as well as baby diapers, socks, underwear and clothing earmarked for the WNY Drummers for Homeless people organization.
Past winners of the Ted Reinhardt & Bruce Brucato Scholarship include Julia Viger and Natalie Ellwood (2017), Emily Walter and Britanny Hoffman (2018), Megan Swick (2019), Madison Reimer (2020) and William Burhans (2021).
"If Ted was here, he would be blown away by all this,” said Reinhardt’s longtime Gamalon bandmate and friend, guitarist George Puleo. “He would go out of his way to help each and every drummer in any way he could, because that's who he really was. A great guy and a great musician. For me, this event is a great way of keeping the memory of Ted alive and well.”
“I first met Ted when I was booking bands for the Buffalo Stampede, a roller hockey team,” recalled event organizer Dan Wilkins of Old Man River.
“The Dave Constantino Band was hired to play in between periods, and Ted happened to be the drummer. Over the years, I grew close to his family, and when I heard that he died in a plane crash, I knew that I had to do something for the music community to keep his memory alive. We set up the scholarship fund at Kenmore East High School, Ted’s old school, and the first WNY Drumming Festival grew out of that.
“Over the years, the festival has grown, with the addition of a full stage and PA, drum company sponsors for prizes and raffles, a vendor area, the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame traveling museum, and local and corporate sponsors. This year should be our largest turnout.”