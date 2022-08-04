 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Discover fantastic music; meet new talent | Gusto Sessions podcast with Jeff Miers

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Your front-row seat to the music and culture of Western New York, hosted by Buffalo News Music Critic Jeff Miers. A collaboration with Music is Art and GCR Audio Recording Studios, Gusto Sessions explores and celebrates the transformative power of local music and the arts – featuring live in-studio performances and sit-down conversations with a host of diverse music artists from Buffalo and beyond.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song

Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song

Beyoncé is the second artist to remove an offensive term for disabled people from a new song after complaints. Both Beyoncé and rapper Lizzo decided to remove the word “spaz” from their lyrics. The word is considered a derogatory reference for a form of cerebral palsy. Lizzo acknowledged her mistake in June after her song “Grrrls” used the word and re-released a new version without it. Beyoncé uses the word in her song “Heated," from her new record “Renaissance,” out Friday. Disability advocate Hannah Diviney, who pointed out Lizzo’s lyrics, wrote that hearing the word again used by Beyoncé “felt like a slap in the face."

Watch Now: Related Video

Leslie Grace 'proud' of work on scrapped Batgirl movie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News