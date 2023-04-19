The Diocese of Buffalo will complete a yearlong celebration of its 175th anniversary with a free concert by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in St. Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin St., in downtown Buffalo.

The orchestra, under direction of JoAnn Falletta, will perform a program that includes Handel's Water Music Suite No. 2 and Mozart's Symphony No. 9.

Although there is no admission charge, a ticket will be needed for seating. To order tickets, visit the diocesan website at buffalodiocese.org/175th.

The celebration of the anniversary of the founding of the Diocese of Buffalo on April 23, 1847, began last April and has included special Masses, days of prayer and a day of service.