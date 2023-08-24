Hocktoberfest. Doors at 4 p.m. Oct. 5 at Pearl Street Grill & Brewery, 76 Pearl St. A celebration of the hockey season with music by the Zambonis. Advance tickets are $20; VIP are $60 through hocktoberfestbuffalo.com.

David Spade. 8 p.m. Sept. 16. Seneca Niagara Event Center, Seneca Niagara Casino, 310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls. Tickets start at $35. senecaniagaracasino.com

BPO Nation: Vanessa Collier. 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Samuel’s Grande Manor, 8750 Main St., Clarence. $25 per table seat advance, $30 day of show. outhousetickets.com.

Ken Jeong: Canceled: The Sept. 16 performance in the Seneca Niagara Casino has been canceled. Tickets bought through Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically; refunds through Seneca Resorts retail sites must be requested in-person. senecaniagaracasino.com.

Brendan Schaub. Nov. 3-4 in the Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls. Tickets start at $55 and go on sale at noon Friday. This is an 18-and-older event. senecaniagaracasino.com.

Air Supply. 8 p.m. Nov. 25 in the Seneca Niagara Events Center, Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls. Tickets start at $35 and go on sale at noon Friday. senecaniagaracasino.com.

Live+. 7 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Seneca Allegany Event Center, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino, Salamanca. Tickets start at $45 and go on sale at noon Friday. senecaniagaracasino.com, senecaalleganycasino.com