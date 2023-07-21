Writer and humorist David Sedaris will give two readings and have multiple book signings during his appearance on Oct. 7 in the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, 1285 Elmwood Ave.

The readings are at 2 and 8 p.m. in the Stanford and Judith Lipsey Auditorium.

Book signings are from 1 to 2 p.m., 3:30 to 5 p.m., 7 to 8 p.m. and 9:30 to 11 p.m. in the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Town Square.

Tickets are $65 for either the matinee or evening show. Visit buffaloakg.org

Also announced:

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt. 7 p.m. Oct. 10 in Kleinhans Music Hall. General on sale for tickets starts at 10 a.m. July 21. kleinhansbuffalo.org

Sock Hop. 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel’s Park Place Room, 8319 Park Road, Batavia. Music by Ruby Shooz. Benefits Mothers of Veteran Suicide. Tickets are $15 with $15 back in Free Play. Those with military ID get a complimentary ticket. bataviaconcerts.com.

Seltzers and Sulkies. 4 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel’s Park Place Room, 8319 Park Road, Batavia. Tickets are $40 and include seltzer sampling, grazing stations and $20 in Free Play. bataviaconcerts.com.

Opening: “Romeo and Juliet” at Shakespeare in Delaware Park. July 27 to Aug. 20 on Saul Elkin Stage, Shakespeare Hill, Delaware Park. Performances are at 7:15 p.m. daily except Mondays.