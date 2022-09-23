 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

County executive declares Saturday ‘Goo Goo Dolls Day’ in Erie County

  • Updated
  • 0
The Goo Goo Dolls 2022

Robby Takac, left, and John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls.

 Photo by Maxine Evans
Support this work for $1 a month

When John Rzeznik and Robby Takac started the Goo Goo Dolls 35 years ago, they quite likely never dreamed that decades later, they’d be headlining the largest concert venue in their hometown on a day that has now officially been declared “The Goo Goo Dolls Day” in Erie County. But that’s exactly what will happen on Saturday, as the band wraps the current leg of its tour with a 7:30 p.m. show at KeyBank Center. 

“The Goo Goo Dolls are tremendous ambassadors for our community who proudly represent the Buffalo music scene on an international basis,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz in a press release announcing the honor. “They have always remained proud of being from Western New York and have never forgotten about us despite their worldwide recognition in the recording industry.”

Download PDF Goo Goo Dolls Day Erie County Proclamation

Poloncarz highlighted the band’s success, which includes some 15 million albums sold worldwide and multiple Grammy Award nominations, noting that, despite their massive commercial clout, Rzeznik and Takac “have never shied away from their Buffalo roots and have even embraced the ambassador role representing out region worldwide.” The official proclamation also praises the band’s work with such organizations as the Variety Kids Telethon, Compass House and Feedmore WNY. 

People are also reading…

“It is with a heartfelt thank you to John and Robby for all they do for our community and for inspiring so many with their music in their over 30 year career,” the proclamation concludes. 

The proclamation will be presented to Rzeznik and Takac backstage, prior to Saturday’s show at KeyBank Center. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

For the Goo Goo Dolls, the road goes on forever

For the Goo Goo Dolls, the road goes on forever

Ahead of their return to Western New York for next week's show at KeyBank Center, John Rzeznik and Robby Takac shared their thoughts on topics including the return to touring, post-pandemic culture shock, the new album and their continued relevance to a fan base that now includes multiple generations.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nicole Scherzinger is 'super proud' of putting One Direction together

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News