County executive declares Saturday ‘Goo Goo Dolls Day’ in Erie County

When John Rzeznik and Robby Takac started the Goo Goo Dolls 35 years ago, they quite likely never dreamed that decades later, they’d be headlining the largest concert venue in their hometown on a day that has now officially been declared “The Goo Goo Dolls Day” in Erie County. But that’s exactly what will happen on Saturday, as the band wraps the current leg of its tour with a 7:30 p.m. show at KeyBank Center.

“The Goo Goo Dolls are tremendous ambassadors for our community who proudly represent the Buffalo music scene on an international basis,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz in a press release announcing the honor. “They have always remained proud of being from Western New York and have never forgotten about us despite their worldwide recognition in the recording industry.”

Poloncarz highlighted the band’s success, which includes some 15 million albums sold worldwide and multiple Grammy Award nominations, noting that, despite their massive commercial clout, Rzeznik and Takac “have never shied away from their Buffalo roots and have even embraced the ambassador role representing out region worldwide.” The official proclamation also praises the band’s work with such organizations as the Variety Kids Telethon, Compass House and Feedmore WNY.

“It is with a heartfelt thank you to John and Robby for all they do for our community and for inspiring so many with their music in their over 30 year career,” the proclamation concludes.

The proclamation will be presented to Rzeznik and Takac backstage, prior to Saturday’s show at KeyBank Center.