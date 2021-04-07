Country star Eric Church plans fall stop in Buffalo's KeyBank Center

Ten-time Grammy nominee Eric Church has released a schedule of shows for the Gather Again Tour, and it includes a Sept. 25 gig at KeyBank Center.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. May 7 through Church's website, while Church Choir members may access tickets early via pre-sale at 10 a.m. May 4.

One of the biggest names in country music, Church plans to adjust his performance setup to include more fans, according to a KeyBank Center release. The artists will entertain from a stage in the center of the arena floor to accommodate concertgoers on all sides, rather than the artist facing one direction.