Country star Eric Church plans fall stop in Buffalo's KeyBank Center
Church concert announcement

Eric Church, pictured playing KeyBank Center in 2017, has included Buffalo on his tour schedule for 2021-22.

 Sharon Cantillon

Ten-time Grammy nominee Eric Church has released a schedule of shows for the Gather Again Tour, and it includes a Sept. 25 gig at KeyBank Center.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. May 7 through Church's website, while Church Choir members may access tickets early via pre-sale at 10 a.m. May 4.

One of the biggest names in country music, Church plans to adjust his performance setup to include more fans, according to a KeyBank Center release. The artists will entertain from a stage in the center of the arena floor to accommodate concertgoers on all sides, rather than the artist facing one direction.

Even though he's come up empty so far in Grammys, Church won CMA Awards' Entertainer of the Year in 2020, and his "Hell of a View" single charts 12th on Billboard's Hot Country Songs. The singer-songwriter has new music out soon, with "Heart" – the first album in his three-part series titled "Heart & Soul" – due April 16. The other two parts are expected to be released before the end of the month, Taste of Country's website notes.

Look back: 

Photos of Church performing in KeyBank Center in 2017

Jeff Miers chimes in on Church in 2017

Tim O'Shei talks about Church with three people who worked with him

Thorough review of Church's 2015 show

