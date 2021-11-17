Continental Reunion: Familiar faces, music highlight celebration of venerable former club

Time to dust off your black leather jacket, best vintage T-shirt and worn-to-smithereens Doc Martens.

The fifth Continental Reunion is happening on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 24 – the biggest bar night of the year – at the Town Ballroom. The roster of talent features six bands (one a reunion gig, so it's a reunion within a reunion), four DJs and some surprises, promises Bud Redding, event producer and emcee. These fun, rollicking and well-attended events have been held sporadically since 2013.

"It's great to see younger people who never got to experience the Continental come. You see their eyes light up when they see what's going on. And of course the regulars come out in droves," Redding said.

The event commemorates the popular music club that once sat at 212 Franklin St. and had a unique punk and rock allure, largely black interior landscape and ultra-inclusive modus operandi. It closed in 2006 and was demolished in 2009 (it's now a parking lot for the Curtiss Hotel). It had a vibrant and large stage on its ground level, where local and national bands performed. U2 and Billy Idol are among the stars that played there early in their careers; actor Billy Bob Thornton performed with his band there as well.