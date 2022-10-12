Concert celebrates Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be honored with an induction ceremony and concert this week.

The banquet and formal induction ceremony for the 13 members of the class starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at Seneca One tower.

A concert featuring performances by the new class is at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at The Cove (4701 Transit Road, Depew).

Here is a brief look at the Class of 2022.

Robby Takac. As a member of the world-renowned Goo Goo Dolls, Takac needs no introduction. But his work extends beyond the stage into the community with his Music is Art Festival, at his GCR Audio and Buffalo-based record label, Good Charamel Records.

Sujeet Desai. The internationally known multi-instrumental musician who was born with Down syndrome is an ambassador of Down Syndrome International (DSI), Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GDSF) and New York Best Buddies International. He also has been honored by NDSS as the national spokesperson for Down syndrome.

Darrell Nutt. Considered a "go-to" drummer for touring, Nutt has been a session drummer, producer and mix engineer for more than 25 years. He has performed with or recorded such artists as AC/DC and Steely Dan. Additionally, he directs music videos, produces music and creates drum-related products.

The Dooleys. The musicians in this Buffalo mainstay perform with vibrant three-part harmonies while also dedicating themselves to community service by donating time to Musicians for Kids, Kids Escaping Drugs and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

George Caldwell. The Grammy-winning jazz pianist and educator has performed at festivals worldwide and played at such prestigious venues as Carnegie Hall and the Royal Albert Hall. He has performed with such esteemed musicians as Bobby McFerrin, Savion Glover and Dizzy Gillespie.

James “Jim” Sweet. Most recognized for his bass playing and in-the-pocket guitar licks, Sweet has performed with the Stone Country Band, the Ghost Riders and others, and is a resident performer at the Sportsmen’s Tavern.

Jim Pendolino. For more than 40 years, Pendolino has worked on the business side of music with such acts as Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Peter Gabriel, Madonna and with the TV show “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Mark Custom Recording Service. Recording studio and music service has worked with the Goo Goo Dolls, Rick James, Roy Clark, Dizzy Gillespie and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

Nolan Bruce Allen. "New York's King of the Western Swing" is a lifetime member of the Academy of Western Artists and the International Western Music Association, Allen has opened and played with such country stars as Ernest Tubb, Tex Ritter and Hank Thompson.

Richard Americo Bono. A band leader and trumpet player, Bono was music director for the Buffalo Broadcasting Corp. and backed artists like Martha Raye, Mickey Rooney, Milton Berle and Sophie Tucker.

Tanya Diona. The multitalented singer, songwriter, actress and vocal producer credits include “Showtime at the Apollo,” “The Singing Bee” as well as the Grammy Awards and Oscars. She has sung behind a multitude of well-known artists, including Be Be Winans, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Tim McGraw.

Terrie George. The vocalist has opened for multiple national artists including Pat Benatar, Fleetwood Mac and Alabama. George has also arranged and performed backup vocals for BMHOF inductee Tom Hambridge.

Will Schulmeister. The award-winning drummer has performed with his blues rock band Wanted by the FBI, as well as opened for such national artists as Molly Hatchet and Montgomery Gentry. Schulmeister and his wife, Debbie, work with the nonprofit WNY Drummers for Homeless People. He’s also the originator of the weight drumstick, Xerstick.