Collection of Buffalo artists grabbing the national spotlight (again)

There were some seismic happenings for both tenured and up-and-coming artists from our region over the last few months.
Here’s a look at some notable recent moments in the national spotlight for Buffalo-bred artists, many of which may prove to be pivotal moments, both for the artists concerned and the ever-deepening legacy of Buffalo music:
D’Mott’s gospel
Born De’Juaine G. Motley in Buffalo, D’Mott has been immersed in gospel music and the church for most of his life. A deeply talented drummer and singer with a long list of recording and performing credits, D’Mott is also pastor at Remnant House Outreach Church in Buffalo. He can now add to the list his status as a commercially viable contemporary gospel artist.
“Angel,” the first single from his EP “Unbothered,” hit the top of Billboard’s Internet Radio Gospel chart in early November, and claimed that No. 1 position for three consecutive weeks. “Angel” remains in the Top 10, more than 12 weeks after its release.
ETID’s sad goodbye
Buffalo’s Every Time I Die broke the hearts of modern heavy music devotees around the world when the band welcomed in 2022 by announcing it’s official dissolution after nearly 25 years at the forefront of the metalcore scene. The split followed a public dispute between singer and frontman Keith Buckley and the rest of the band – guitarists Jordan Buckley and Andy Williams, bassist Stephen Micciche and drummer Clayton “Goose” Holyoak – following the singer’s announcement he would be taking a break from ETID to concentrate on what he described as “my own mental health.” ETID performed, with Keith Buckley, at its annual ‘TID the Season holiday shows at Buffalo RiverWorks on Dec. 10 and 11. Those would appear to be the band’s final appearances together.
Though it might seem it’s all over but the social media shouting and the potential ensuing legal battle over rights to the ETID legacy, it must be noted that, prior to the tumult, 2021 also saw the release of “Radical,” the band’s ninth album, its first release in five years, and also its strongest and most incisive blend of aggression and nuance in a remarkable career.
“Radical” was received rapturously by the worldwide metal and hardcore press, earning a nod as Album of the Year from legendary British heavy music weekly Kerrang. If it does indeed prove to be ETID’s swan song, well, one of the most powerful bands to ever emerge from Buffalo certainly went out on a high note.
Benny the Butcher on the rise
The Griselda Records ascendancy continued unabated in 2021, most notably with the announcement in mid-November that founding member (alongside Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine) Benny the Butcher had signed a deal with iconic hip-hop label Def Jam.
Appearing on an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Def Jam executive Snoop Dogg announced the signing, telling the host, “I just signed Benny the Butcher, and he is one of the hardest rappers up out of Buffalo, N.Y. … The Butcher’s coming.”
In an Instagram post announcing the signing of the deal, Benny offered a shoutout to mentor, Buff City Records founder and father of Buffalo hip-hop, DJ Shay, who died in August 2020 after being diagnosed with Covid-19.
Emile Haynie goes worldwide
Since leaving Buffalo for New York City in 2000, Emile Haynie has become one of the most successful and sought-after producers and songwriters in popular music, amassing credits on hits by the likes of Kid Cudi, Kanye West, Eminem, Bruno Mars, Adele and Lana Del Ray. Last week, Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the British music IP investment and song management company founded by Merck Mercuriadis and Nile Rodgers in 2018, announced it had purchased 100% of Haynie’s worldwide copyrights to 122 songs, a catalog that includes massive hits by Del Ray, Mars and West.
The cash value of the deal has not been revealed, but it can be reasonably surmised that Haynie – who, as a young artist in Buffalo, was mentored by the acclaimed producer Jeremy "Cochise" Ball, who is back in Buffalo working as a producer and engineer for the likes of Griselda Records, and as an educator, through the Buffalo Music Club – is now one of the most successful producers in the world.
Cami Clune’s post-‘Voice’ debut
A semifinalist during Season 19 of NBC’s "The Voice," singer Cami Clune has been busy since returning to Buffalo after leaving the show in December 2020. She’s sung the national anthem at NFL and NHL games, gigged locally when the pandemic allowed, and worked on writing and recording her own music. After being introduced to producer, songwriter and musician Grabbitz by Goo Goo Dolls bassist Robby Takac, Clune entered a creative partnership that resulted in her just-released debut single, “Old at 20.”
Goo Goo Dolls ‘Rarities’ and Cheap Trick
Though the pandemic thwarted most of their touring plans for the second year running, the Goo Goo Dolls did manage to pull off a few career highlights in 2021. In addition to the release of “Rarities,” a career-spanning, 20-song collection of deep cuts and unreleased tracks, the band also performed a double-bill with one of its biggest influences, power-pop legends Cheap Trick.
The two bands have fostered a mutual admiration society going back to the mid-'90s, when three quarters of Cheap Trick took to the stage with the Goos during the latter’s headlining gig at the Expo Center in Madison, Wis., in February 1996. Last August, the Goos teamed with Cheap Trick once again, for a massive outdoor show on the waterfront in Saint Ignace, Mich.
