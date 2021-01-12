Cole Beasley’s latest single, ‘Sometimes,’ has a distinctly Buffalo feel

An emoji-laden text interrupted a weekly “drink-and-chat” Zoom meeting with friends. In it, a pair of eyes and a link, sent without additional comment. The link led me to AppleMusic, and a just-released single. The wide-eyed emoji suggested listening would be worth my while.
The single was “Sometimes,” the artist a certain Cole Beasley, erstwhile Buffalo Bills star receiver. I responded to the text before I even clicked the link.
“So hard to judge this fairly cuz I absolutely love the guy, lol.”
Therein lies a conundrum – not just for Bills fans faced with the fact that Beasley is a legitimate recording artist, as well as a beloved member of a team that just won its first playoff game in 25 years, but for Beasley himself.
Is Beasley a football hero who happens to do a bit of rapping and recording on the side? Or is he a rapper whose day gig involves helping provide one of the few beams of light during a dark time for a region that loves its team almost as much as it loves life itself?
I wasn’t eager to click the link, honestly.
What if it’s terrible? How am I going to deal with it then? I mean, is it even legal in Buffalo to be critical of a key team member while the Bills are in the middle of a playoff run?
Alas, duty called. I clicked. I'm glad I did.
A piano sample set against an ethereal synth wash greeted me, and seemed to suggest a ballad was on the horizon.
Beasley arrives – singing, not rapping, his voice slathered in Melodyne pitch manipulation, but earnest, emotional, committed. A laid-back trap hi-hat figure enters the mix, and the listener begins to submit to a pleasant, if anodyne, hip-hop/pop vibe.
Ahhh, but not for long.
“Sometimes my cup half-empty, other times it’s half-full / Sometimes I don’t give a (expletive) / Other times I do,” Beasley sings, as the track begins to heat up.
Beasley breaks from the melody and begins rapping, offering an anguished string of contradicting emotional states in a pinched, strangled cadence. He sounds like a man drowning in a sea of angst. Like a particularly worked-up Drake, if Drake made his living trying to avoid being tackled by men built like cinder blocks, instead of pretending to coach the Toronto Raptors from courtside seats.
“Sometimes I feel I’m too much / Sometimes feel I’m not enough / Sometimes I hate my (expletive) self / All those things I wish could be redone,” Beasley continues, the tune building to a peak, before returning to the balladic intro figure, which we now understand to be the chorus.
It’s a memorable hook, to be sure. By the third listen, it has developed into a full-blown ear-worm. The production – by Victor Phazz Clark, co-owner with Beasley of their ColdNation Records imprint – is rich but uncluttered, allowing the listener to focus on Beasley’s strong phrasing and intense narrative.
What Bills fans – or, really, anyone else who has ever struggled – might glean from this is a highly relatable sense of emotional fragility, one that in this instance is belied by Beasley’s on-field performance, where grit, determination and a seemingly unflagging ability to make something big out of what easily could’ve been nothing are the order of the day. “Something” is a startlingly honest, deeply emotional and highly confessional track.
Even though Beasley isn’t from here – he grew up in Texas, played college ball at Southern Methodist University, and was signed by the Dallas Cowboys in 2012 – there’s something distinctly Buffalo about the song.
The determined underdog mentality is strong in Beasley. That’s something we know about in these parts.
Not surprisingly, Beasley’s rap career has not been embraced by everyone. A review of his 2018 debut “The Autobiography” on The Ringer claimed “he does a watered-down version of Dirty Sprite Drake on ‘Slow It Down,’ a passable El-P in a bunch of different places; he gawkily stretches words over line breaks like G-Eazy pretty often,” going on to claim the album “sounds as if it were made in a dorm room, with flipping tires on Astro-Turf specifically in mind. If you only listen to rap music at the gym, this is probably for you.”
Tossing the haters aside is something Beasley has had to grow accustomed to. That fact is gloriously evident in his music.
the Griselda sound stands out in a hip-hop field overcrowded by largely cookie-cutter, auto-tuned rappers more content to follow prevailing trends than forge new ones.
It’s just as evident in another Bills-related hip-hop release that recently hit the ether in the form of our city’s own Benny the Butcher and his “Bills Mafia Anthem,” a track that boasts the gritty grandeur that made the Griselda Records crew a major hip-hop success story in 2020. “You know who the beasts in the AFC East / We gon’ grind this thing out for 17 weeks, yeah / You hatin’ on the Bills, then you way off / Talk is cheap, meet us in the playoffs,” is how Benny views the lay of the land, and Bills Mafia agrees.
The text that first alerted me to the arrival of Beasley's “Sometimes” came from friend, musician and educator Eric Crittenden.
“It’s a refreshing reminder that fame and fortune do not supersede being human,” he later wrote via text.
“Cole Beasley can clearly catch bars if you throw him melodic beats. He’s got a good ear and timing, and while he’s not winning any lyrical genius monikers, that’s fine because that’s clearly not his aim. His aim is, 'Here’s my diary in the key of me and not on some tired, dumb social media stat.'
“Sometimes, music is just best when it’s direct. Just straight off the dome.”