Cole Beasley’s latest single, ‘Sometimes,’ has a distinctly Buffalo feel

It’s a memorable hook, to be sure. By the third listen, it has developed into a full-blown ear-worm. The production – by Victor Phazz Clark, co-owner with Beasley of their ColdNation Records imprint – is rich but uncluttered, allowing the listener to focus on Beasley’s strong phrasing and intense narrative.

What Bills fans – or, really, anyone else who has ever struggled – might glean from this is a highly relatable sense of emotional fragility, one that in this instance is belied by Beasley’s on-field performance, where grit, determination and a seemingly unflagging ability to make something big out of what easily could’ve been nothing are the order of the day. “Something” is a startlingly honest, deeply emotional and highly confessional track.

Even though Beasley isn’t from here – he grew up in Texas, played college ball at Southern Methodist University, and was signed by the Dallas Cowboys in 2012 – there’s something distinctly Buffalo about the song.

The determined underdog mentality is strong in Beasley. That’s something we know about in these parts.