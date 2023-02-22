Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer, jam band Twiddle, blues-rockers Andy Frasco & The U.N. and young country TikTok star Cooper Alan are among the nearly 20 artists announced to perform at Cobblestone Live being held July 14 and 15 in downtown Buffalo's Cobblestone District.

The fifth edition of this two-day festival features national, regional and local bands performing on three outdoor stages plus one stage inside Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.). The event includes more than 50 local artisans, immersive experiences and a chicken wing eating contest. Food, craft beverages and mocktails will be sold.

Early bird tickets are now on sale. Prices will increase as each tier sells out.

A two-day ticket is $90; a single-day ticket is $50.

VIP tickets are $250 for two days or $150 for a single day and include access to the VIP tent with a bar, lounge area, complimentary hors d’oeuvres and snacks, a private bathroom, commemorative laminate, tables and chairs.

Here’s the lineup: Andy Grammer, Twiddle, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Jukebox The Ghost, Cooper Alan, Doom Flamingo, The Beaches, Start Making Sense (Talking Heads tribute), Lespecial, Eric Hutchinson, Little Stranger, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Funktional Flow, Workingman's Dead, Dreamville (Tom Petty tribute) featuring Leroy Townes Band, Fernway, Space Junk plus SE2 Silent Disco.