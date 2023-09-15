There are still elder jazz players – Charles Lloyd, for one – who have a wonderfully melancholy and euphemistic way of talking about death. One of their colleagues, they say when it happens, has "left town."

Free jazz saxophonist Charles Gayle "left town" a week ago, on Sept. 7, at the age of 84. I cannot tell you how heartening it is that Gayle had such a long and, ultimately, recognized life.

It is literally true that for Buffalo's jazz audience, he actually "left town" for New York in the late-70's after many years trying to find an audience here. He then spent years homeless and playing his tenor saxophone in the subway and on the streets for pocket change.

What must be understood is that Gayle's "free jazz" has never been a popular precinct of a musical genre that, in itself, was only truly "popular" in the swing era, 70 years ago. Bebop, in the '40's, changed all that. Since then, people have apprehended jazz differently.

The music of Gayle was another thing altogether. I tried gamely to explain it this way, when, at long last, he was taken into the bosom of Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center's music program by its extraordinary music curator Steve Baczkowski when he brought him there for a concert.

"To many listeners his music still isn't music at all" I wrote, "just a cacophony of squeals, howls, whistles, honks, bleats and sonic furies on his saxophones." But then, always to be remembered, is a profound observation by the great jazz drummer Max Roach that "blacks are always forcing whites in America to think of noise as music."

At this point, I think it's imperative that I personally declare my relationship to Gayle's singular art and story. You cannot imagine how dearly I wanted to understand and like his music the first time I heard it in the late '60's. In the '70's, I spotted posters announcing a Gayle solo concert in a very unfamiliar address in the wee small hours of the morning. I went to it, only to find mine was the only white face in the room and that 45 minutes went by past the announced concert time. Even though I was much younger, there were limits to how much I could turn the clock upside down, so I left.

But I have never thought for a single minute that both he and his music were anything but hugely admirable. I have always thought him to be one of the most remarkable musical figures ever to come out of Western New York.

It took me a while to understand that what he did wasn't "anti-jazz" or "anti-music," but an attempt to wrestle with the human spirit through music (as Albert Ayler and John Coltrane did.)

In the NPR obituary for Gayle, writer Lars Gotrich writes that "In his horn, subway cars rumbled, buses hissed, traffic screeched and sirens howled. For Gayle, he wasn't just playing or performing the streets; his music was a shaking reaction to and conversation with New York noise."

Which, of course, may well have been true, but instantly requires the addendum that those of us in Buffalo heard that his music contained all of that before he ever went to New York City in his frustrating search for a larger and more sympathetic audience.

It is one of the more slicing ironies of Buffalo jazz life to me that two important but entirely opposite tenor saxophonists emerged from this city at approximately the same time - Charles Gayle and his younger colleague Grover Washington Jr. (who was four years younger than Gayle but died many years earlier. Washington died of a heart attack at the age of 56.)

As vehemently personal and uncommercial as Gayle's music was, that's how communicative and openly conversant with contemporary pop music was the music of Washington.

Gayle's many years of seeking an audience on Manhattan's streets and in its subway stations found a more esteemed audience eventually when its wide-ranging alternative music club, The Knitting Factory, presented him to a new open-eared generation as the patriarchal figure and avant-garde monument that he was.

One of the more amazing features of the Gayle story is the devotion of Hallwalls' Baczkowski, himself a jazz saxophonist thoroughly grounded in free jazz.

Along with Gayle's Hallwalls appearances, Baczkowski found him a new tenor saxophone after he'd given his away and switched to alto. And it was Baczkowski who drove Gayle to Toronto to introduce his work to Canadians.

What Baczkowski says simply is that Gayle's music was just "more personal than anything else (in music.)." To Baczkowski, "He was one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time. The way he functioned was merely to save the music. His music was never offering anything to do with calling attention to himself."

It was that purpose, I'd offer, that was self-evident to all of us who heard him back in the first phase of his career in the '60's.

Much from that first phase of his life in search of listeners still remains to be known.

With all of that, Gayle in his final years had developed a very sophisticated and ironic sense of his position in the jazz world. Along with spreading out into other instruments, most notably the piano, he began to don a red rubber nose and clown makeup to perform his music as "Streets the Clown."

A very rueful joke, it seems to me, from a musician with such a tragic familiarity with being an outlier.

There is, in fact, a rich tradition of jazz clowning by musicians making commentaries on their own relationship to their audiences. Think, for instance, of those two jazz geniuses Fats Waller and Dizzy Gillespie.

Baczkowski insists that Gayle "could play anything, too," on his horns, not just the demanding outlier music the world has always known.

While it is true that nothing even vaguely resembling a major jazz label has ever put out a Gayle record, there is, thank heaven, a rich panoply of Gayle's music awaiting anyone who clicks online.

Whether or not you share Baczkowski's wholesale commitment to Gayle's magnificently pure musical life, no one in 2023 needs to remain in ignorance anymore of just what Gayle did in a world that spent so many years misapprehending him.

In the classical world, Buffalo's virulence in the musical avant-garde has been known since Lukas Foss conducted the BPO and invented the Creative Associates.

What I think can safely be said a week after his death is that Charles Gayle's fierce and virtuosic way of doing that occupies, I think, a huge piece of our musical history still awaiting the reputation it deserves.