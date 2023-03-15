St. Patrick's Day has a long tradition in Buffalo. Once known as one of the top five centers of Irish immigrants, the Queen City still has a vibrant Irish-American community so you'll find there's no shortage of fun as Buffalo pulls out all the stops to celebrate again this year.

St. Patrick's Day Party

4:45 to 11 p.m. March 17 at the Niagara Falls Convention Center.

Hosted by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, this 39th annual celebration starts at 4:45 p.m. with the World's Shortest Parade at the corner of Rainbow Boulevard and Old Falls Street at 4:45 p.m. Afterward, the fun moves inside the Convention Center with Irish food, drinks and entertainment featuring The McCarthy School of Irish Dance and music by Restless Soles. Bring a nonperishable food item to benefit Heart, Love & Soul, a nonprofit hunger-relief and social services agency. Tickets are $10 advance, $15 at the door; ages 12 and younger are admitted free.

6 to 10 p.m. March 17 at the Roycroft Inn, 40 South Grove St., East Aurora

This 16th annual event celebrates Irish culture and food. The evening starts out with artisan cheeses and tidbits before dinner (your choice of either pub salad, whiskey and honey glazed salmon with bangers, or vegetarian shepherd's pie). There will also be demonstrations of Irish songs and stories. Proceeds from the event benefit the Neil E. Garvey Foundation for the Arts. Admission is $60 per person; call (716) 652-5552 for reservations.

8 p.m. March 17 in the Forbes Theater at 500 Pearl, 500 Pearl St.

Embrace Buffalo's nightlife with some luck o' the Irish at 500 Pearl's silent disco. You'll have your choice of three channels of music – electronic beats, hip/hop R&B, and Top 40 Throwback Hits. Bring your ID to rent headphones. Tickets are $20 for this 21 and older event.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18 at the Lockport Community Market, 140 South St., Lockport

The Lockport Community Market will be having a special St. Patrick's Day event where you can shop items from at least 30 local farmers and artisans against the backdrop of Irish music. Yellow Jacket will perform Irish-themed music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Feast of St. Patrick

10:30 a.m. March 18 at the Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road

Celebrate the Feast of St. Patrick starting with a Mass at 10:30 a.m. Afterward, enjoy a traditional Irish breakfast starting at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $25.

Noon to 5 p.m. March 18 starting at the Valley Community Center, 93 Leddy St.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

This 28th annual event hosted by the Valley Community Association will be a consortium of more than 100 marchers that includes floats, Irish dancers and pipe bands. The parade starts at the Community Center and travels through the Old First Ward. An Irish Hooley follows at the center with drinks, food and music by The Bobs. (A free shuttle at the end of the parade will take you back to the center.)

1:30 to 4:30 p.m. March 18 at Flying Bison Brewing Company, 840 Seneca St.

After the parade, Flying Bison in Larkinville will host a party with live music from Three Parts Whiskey and plenty of locally brewed beers. All ages are welcome, but you must be 21 or older to drink.

Irish celebration with Rince na Tiarna and Gerry Dixon

Events start at 6 p.m. March 18 at O'Brien's West End Inn, 340 Union St., Hamburg

Head to O'Brien's West End Inn in Hamburg for an extravaganza of not one but two St. Patrick's Day events. First, the Rince na Tiarna Irish Dancers will entertain in the banquet hall from 6 to 6:30 p.m. At 8 p.m., you'll be treated to live music from Gerry Dixon.

Noon to 11 p.m. March 18 at Ebenezer Ale House, 4348 Seneca St., West Seneca

This annual event goes deep into the night with a heated beer tent, plus food and music. Beyond the beer, there's wine, cider and specialty beverages. Food will include Yankee BBQ and Just Pizza. Look for NCAA basketball on the big screen. Live music starts at 12:30 p.m. and goes through the day closing out with sets by Nerds Gone Wild (6 p.m.) and Strictly Hip (9 p.m.).

Electric Beats St. Patrick's Day Party

9 p.m. March 18 at Hot Mama's Canteen, 12 Military Road

Hot Mama's Canteen will be holding a St. Patrick's Day party with live music slated to go all through the night. Come in your emerald attire and enjoy beats from Scafetta b2b Miosi, BossTune, Shelby Rose and more. Tickets are $15 at the door; 21 and older event.

2 p.m. March 19 along Delaware Avenue

Buffalo's largest St. Patrick's Day parade is always impressive with drummers, Irish bagpipers, dancers and plenty of green. Participants will line up at the McKinley Monument at 2 p.m. and start down Delaware Avenue to North Street. The Grand Marshall for 2023 parade, as elected by the United Irish American Association, is Jim Wannemacher of West Seneca.

St. Patrick's Buffalo Parade Day Party

2 to 6 p.m. March 19 at Lafayette Brewing Company Buffalo, 391 Washington St.

If you're in the downtown area for the parade, you're already near the Hotel @ the Lafayette where the Lafayette Brewing Company will host a party to celebrate the day. Enjoy Irish foods and beverages as you're entertained with traditional music by the O'Braca Irish Band and dancing by Clann Na Cara.