Declan Miers answers the phone while trying to find the time to do laundry before that night’s show in London. Miers, an independent touring musician, is currently playing bass for SZA’s SOS tour, a gig he got from befriending and playing "Call of Duty" with other musicians during the pandemic.

In the past he’s played with Chloe x Halle, Mac Ayres, and Ava Max, as well as his closest friends and peers like Cisco Swank, who was recently profiled in the New York Times. Miers remembers first being on stage when he was around 2, propped up reading a book by his parents' doing. His parents have been involved in the Buffalo music scene for a number of years: his father is musician and former Buffalo News Music Critic Jeff Miers, and his mother is graphic designer Kim Miers. After graduating from Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts a year early, Declan Miers attended the Berklee College of Music. Now he is returning to the Buffalo stage with the Declan Miers’ All-Stars for a show on July 5 as part of the Live at Larkin concert series. In addition to Miers, the band features Malaya on vocals, Julius Rodriguez and Daniel Abraham on keys, Arlo Sims on guitar, and Brian Richburg Jr. on drums.

Question: Could you tell me a quick backstory of yourself and music?

Answer: Both my parents are very involved and have always been involved in the music scene, especially in Buffalo. My dad’s been playing for 30-40 years and my mom basically the same. Both were very passionate and started giving me instruments when I was really young, and I was just surrounded by it and loved it. I started really doing live music stuff when I was 8 and then was consistently gigging a few times a month or few times a week between 13 to 16 or 17.

Q: How has the experience of this tour been?

A: I got the gig four or five days beforehand, had two days to learn the music and then showed up to rehearsal and [the tour] started. It’s been fantastic; I’ve gotten to see a lot of the world and meet a lot of really incredible people. The first run we did was about a month and a half, and then I’ve been out for the last five weeks. Tonight’s our last show of the tour and we are just doing a festival in a few days and then we are out from there.

Q: Do you have a favorite live music experience so far?

A: Global Citizen last August with SZA, where we played in Accra, Ghana. That was unbelievable. Just the experience of getting to play in Africa, that energy was unreal. "Saturday Night Live" was crazy, too. I grew up watching that show, and then you get there and it’s so small. You get a lot of perspective from that.

Q: What is your Larkinville show going to be like?

A: Everybody in the band is an individual artist and we are going to be doing all of their music. Some of it I’ve worked on, some of it not so much. When Seamus [Gallivan] approached me for this, I really wanted to highlight some original music from people that I love and respect and give them a chance to maybe make some new fans and meet some cool people in a pivotal part of the country. We are going to be doing a collection of music that ranges from straight jazz to fusion to R&B, pop, rock, all over the place really.

Q: Do you want to keep touring in the future?

A: I’m sure I’ll definitely be touring, it’s a really nice way to be able to see and experience a lot while paying the bills. What I really want to end up in is getting into scoring and arranging. I hope to see myself in that because it’s something that can keep me at home, be a little more sustainable and I can be creative without having to leave all the time. I love to write and co-write and produce and have gotten to work on some cool records, so more of that would be fantastic, too.