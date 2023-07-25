There are some venues, such as Colorado’s famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where the setting is equally as important as the musician who is filling it with sound.

Duende at Silo City is one of those venues. Grain elevators loom like skyscrapers over Duende, a bar, restaurant and music venue along the Buffalo River. On most evenings Thursday through Sunday (and Saturday afternoons), musicians play on one of Duende’s four stages.

There’s no need to buy tickets ahead of time. Many shows are free. It’s the kind of place where locals become regulars and out-of-towners should prioritize visiting: a crossroads of the city’s industrial past and vibrant, cultural present.

“To some, it’s in the middle of nowhere. To others, it’s in the middle of the most beautiful industrial ruins on the planet,” said Duende owner Rick Smith. “The vibe is so easy and chill, but you’re among these great things. You’ve got these titanic structures around you.”

There’s the outdoor stage, where bands perform under a wooden structure, cocooned by silos, and the audience gathers around in the bar’s grassy backyard, sitting in lawn chairs or kicking around a soccer ball while holding a beer.

Then there’s the less formal stage in Duende’s outdoor bar, The Cantina. It’s a cozier, dimly lit outdoor setting, ideal for cooler late spring or early fall evenings.

Inside Duende is a stage with great acoustics, where Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra musicians perform classical tunes on Saturday afternoons for “Mimosas and Minuets,” and where bands play during the time of year when outdoor music isn’t feasible, from September/October to April/May. Duende also hosts watch parties especially for soccer like the FIFA Women’s World Cup games.

Duende has also opened a new stage, the Bin Floor, on its second floor. It’s a spacious, tall and open space with another bar, a large main stage and the ability to accommodate 150 people. Funky organ trio Organ Fairchild played the Bin Floor’s inaugural show this spring. (Smith is building a reading nook on the Bin Floor that he hopes to finish by fall, with a fireplace, comfortable seating and reference library of regional historical texts in rows of bookcases.)

Smith is often at Duende and is instantly recognizable, as he’s pretty much always sporting a wide-brimmed cowboy hat. He opened Duende in 2018 as the heart of Silo City, a complex of old industrial buildings and green space that he’s been preserving and redeveloping into a haven for art, music, literature, food, drink, theater, history and soccer. Some of the silos and warehouses hulking over Duende will one day be apartments.

“We wanted [Duende] to be a place for conversation and music,” Smith said.

Smith, a musician, is a friend and fan of many of Duende’s regular acts. A lot of the musicians play Americana music, a genre that includes bluegrass, folk, country and singer-songwriter, though Duende welcomes a range of genres, such as classical, jazz and rock.

“They’re all really good local musicians. They’re top-notch anywhere,” Smith said. “They could go to Austin and be asked to play every week.”

Duende is a “musician’s place for music” to Smith. It’s somewhere with good acoustics and intentional, original musical acts, not just “bar band sort of stuff,” where patrons can meander between listening to the band and taking a break outdoors to talk to friends.

“On any given day, whether it’s a poet or a painter or a musician or something, you’re bound to run into somebody that’s worth talking to, because we also value the conversation instead of just blasting a bunch of music,” Smith said.

No one could accuse Duende of being a claustrophobic venue. There’s always somewhere to go to catch a breath. Even in winter, guests roam outside Duende, gazing upward to the silos and considering their history.

Smith plans to attract more national acts to Duende, especially now that the Bin Floor is open. Musicians have told Smith that Silo City is “like a man made Red Rocks.”

“I think it’s important to give the local artists a chance to play with some of the national acts,” Smith said. “Trying to get the best of Buffalo together so that all the boats can float up a little bit.”