Former Buffalo Bills player Butch Rolle, the return of Dave Schulz with his party band CO Jones, and tributes to Heart, Chicago and more are on the schedule for the free Wednesday on the Canal Concert Series at Tonawandas Gateway Harbor Park (99 Sweeney St.).

The series is one of several events in the area that also includes:

Food Truck Thursdays start June 8 at Gateway Harbor (near Broad Street). Live music is featured.

An old-fashioned Tonawandas Street Dance is planned for 6 to 10 p.m. June 10 at North Tonawanda Gateway Harbor.

New this year is the Theatre Along the Canal series with free live theater performances at the Tonawanda Pavilion.

The free concert series runs from 6 to 10 p.m. each night with two bands. No outside food or beverages are allowed, but they can be purchased inside the park. Here is the lineup.

June 21: Tequila Sunrise (Eagles tribute, 6 p.m.), Gypsy Queen (the music of Heart and Fleetwood Mac, 8 p.m.)

June 28: SuperCharger (6 p.m.), Nerds Gone Wild (8 p.m.)

July 5: Butch Rolle (6 p.m.), CO Jones (8 p.m.)

July 12: Dave Viterna Band (6 p.m.), Chicago Authority (tribute to Chicago, 8 p.m.)

July 26: Envy’s Mixtape (6 p.m.), Kiss This (KISS tribute band, 8 p.m.)

Aug. 2: Rock Angel (6 p.m.), Past Masters (8 p.m.)

Aug. 9: White Lies (6 p.m.), More Than Me (8 p.m.)

Aug. 16: Allykat (6 p.m.), 1980 Something (8 p.m.)

​Aug. 23: Analog Kids (Rush tribute, 6 p.m.) and Floyd Concept (Pink Floyd tribute, 8 p.m.)

​Aug. 30: Knight Crew (6 p.m.), Hit N Run (8 p.m.)​.

For more info on all the events, visit tonawandasgatewayharbor.net.