Buffalo String Works’ Yuki Numata Resnick on work, family and recording for Taylor Swift

Viewed from the outside, the world of popular music appears adorned in glitz and glamour with implicit nods to “the easy life.” That might be true for the Beyoncés and Taylor Swifts of the world. But for most working musicians, the reality is something quite different.
When Yuki Numata Resnick and her husband Kyle Resnick crammed into their unheated attic studio in their Buffalo home to record string parts for an unspecified album, that reality involved a blend of gratitude for the ability to work during a pandemic and a weariness born of long work days balanced against the needs of supporting a family.
Numata Resnick, as the executive director of Buffalo String Works, spends the majority of her time nurturing the talents of young musicians from Buffalo’s refugee communities, overseeing a rigorous music education program that aims to teach music while preparing them to become agents of social change. Kyle Resnick, a trumpeter with a broad résumé that includes being a member of bands The National and Beirut, had seen his touring schedule wither away to nothing.
Times were tough. But the couple made the trip up the steps to the attic. There was work to be done.
“I wish I could tell you that it was beautiful and that release that we all needed, but honestly, it was a grind, it was hard, and it challenged us,” Numata Resnick said. “We did this recording after our kids went to bed at night, so we’d be up until 3 in the morning, trying to get this done. You know, pop stars, they work on their own schedule, so they don’t say to you, ‘Hey, we need these tracks in a month,’ they say, ‘Hey, we need these, like, tomorrow.’ We got 10 songs, and the directive was, ‘Hey, we can’t tell you who this is for, but we need you to turn this around in 24 hours. Can you make that happen?’ ”
They made it happen.
And when Taylor Swift accepted the Album of the Year Grammy award for her album “Folklore” on March 14, it was clear that the Resnick's struggle had been worth it. Kyle’s recordings of his wife’s multitracked violin and viola performances had made an indelible contribution to "Folklore's" incredible artistic and commercial success.
An extended family
So how did Numata Resnick end up adding such lush magic to an album that has been hailed as Swift’s masterwork and one of the most inventive, well-orchestrated pop music recordings in recent times?
Kyle’s relationship with The National’s Aaron Dessner – who produced “Folklore,” along with Jack Antonoff and Justin Vernon, aka Bon Iver – has led to much work for the couple, including stints on the road with The National for Numata Resnick. For Dessner, the Resnicks are “first call” contributors to many of his projects – projects that are likely to increase following his Grammy win for the Swift collaboration.
That relationship has also aided Buffalo String Works, which remains, despite her A-list reputation as a studio musician, Numata Resnick’s primary passion and main focus, aside from her family. In 2017, The National performed at a Buffalo String Works benefit concert held at the Town Ballroom. The band has remained a consistent, vocal supporter of BSW’s efforts on behalf of refugee families in our region in the time since.
It’s not surprising, then, that Aaron Dessner, his brother and National co-founder Bryce Dessner, and the band’s vocalist, Matt Berninger, are all participants in BSW’s virtual fundraiser, which streams March 20-27 via buffalostringworks.org. The show is headlined by Buffalo String Works students who will perform the world premiere of “They Would Only Walk,” a piece written for them by composer and documentarian Mary Kouyoumdjian. It will also feature performance contributions from David Bowie bassist Gail Ann Dorsey, members of Arcade Fire, cellist Joshua Roman, classical/pop trio Time for Three, and others.
“It’s like an extended family among all of these people,” Numata Resnick said. “At the same time, I don’t take it lightly when I ask for favors. When we realized we needed to do a virtual benefit, I thought, well, virtual means not only can we reach Western New York, we can reach beyond it. So either we go big, or we go home. I was nervous calling everyone. Even though I’d do anything for our students, you are asking people to give something of themselves.
“Incredibly, no one needed convincing. Everyone was like, ‘Kids? Music? Yes! We need that right now.’ Everyone was so generous with their talents, and they also gave wonderful testimonials on what music has meant to them, and you’ll see those in the show as well. Gail Ann Dorsey, who I got to know while we were on tour together with The National, said something so beautiful, like ‘To the Buffalo String Works students – show up. Be there for your instrument. Because it will be there for you.’ ”
A duty to ‘show up’
Though she’s routinely rubbing shoulders with major players in modern popular music, Numata Resnick is more concerned with struggles closer to home. And despite some encouraging developments, the pandemic remains a present-day reality, for her family and for her students.
"Kyle and I fought our way through this, and we’re still fighting our way through it, together,” Numata Resnick said.
“And that’s how we do it at Buffalo String Works, too – we’re fighting through it, our students, our families, our staff, our teachers. It’s not beautiful, it’s not a graceful way of teaching young people, teaching remotely. We are quite literally slogging our way through it.
“But what is truly incredible is, our kids are showing up. They’re coming to class. We've had a 98% attendance rate throughout the pandemic. We brought in 36 new students in January.
"That’s what keeps us going. The kids are coming. So it’s our duty to show up for them.”