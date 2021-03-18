Buffalo String Works’ Yuki Numata Resnick on work, family and recording for Taylor Swift

Viewed from the outside, the world of popular music appears adorned in glitz and glamour with implicit nods to “the easy life.” That might be true for the Beyoncés and Taylor Swifts of the world. But for most working musicians, the reality is something quite different.

When Yuki Numata Resnick and her husband Kyle Resnick crammed into their unheated attic studio in their Buffalo home to record string parts for an unspecified album, that reality involved a blend of gratitude for the ability to work during a pandemic and a weariness born of long work days balanced against the needs of supporting a family.

Numata Resnick, as the executive director of Buffalo String Works, spends the majority of her time nurturing the talents of young musicians from Buffalo’s refugee communities, overseeing a rigorous music education program that aims to teach music while preparing them to become agents of social change. Kyle Resnick, a trumpeter with a broad résumé that includes being a member of bands The National and Beirut, had seen his touring schedule wither away to nothing.

Times were tough. But the couple made the trip up the steps to the attic. There was work to be done.