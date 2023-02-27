He’s going to Hollywood.

Matt Wilson, a teacher’s aide for a Buffalo day care, is moving forward on “American Idol” after earning three yes votes and a standing ovation by the judges during Sunday’s audition round in Nashville.

Wilson – wearing a khaki bucket hat, matching vest and jeans – won them over with a heartfelt performance of “For Tonight” by Giveon to piano accompaniment.

At one point as Wilson sang, Luke Bryan held out his arm to fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to show them goosebumps.

“That was one of the most genuine, honest and real performances I’ve ever witnessed,” Bryan told him.

Richie praised him for his “purity and believability."

“I just love the fact that it’s genuine. You had a conversation with us,” Richie said. “The sky’s the limit, my friend.”

Perry praised the tone in his voice. “It sounds like it’s already mixed and mastered,” she said.

In his introduction to the “American Idol” television audience, Wilson, 21, was shown at the day care playing with the children and singing the "Alphabet Song."

“Every time I walk through these doors, I know I’m doing something special, something really important," he said about his work. “I want to show them no matter who you are or what you look like you can definitely do the same thing Mr. Matt is doing. I’m just a regular guy.”

Wilson brought along his wife, Melisa, who he credits for helping him “dream again.”

“If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be in front of you guys," he told the judges, who then asked her to come into the audition room.

"The first time I heard him sing was in middle school and at that age to be able to sing like that, he just blew my mind and he still does every day," Melisa said. "He has so much talent and I want the world to see that.”

The judges then took their vote and told them "both of you are going to Hollywood."

Wilson, 21, is a graduate of the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts.

In 2019, he won a Kenny Award for his performance in “Les Misérables,” earning a trip to Broadway. The award goes to the top high school musical theater performances in the Buffalo area.

"American Idol" airs at 8 p.m. Sundays on ABC.