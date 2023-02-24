A young Buffalo singer gets a chance to follow his musical dreams when he auditions for "American Idol" in an episode airing at 8 p.m. Feb. 26 on ABC.

Matt Wilson, 21, will audition for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the reality show now in its 21st season. How far does he get? We have to watch and see.

Wilson has been singing a variety of musical styles including R&B, gospel and pop since he was 9 years old. He is a graduate of the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, where he sang in the Vocal Symphony choir and with the Resonance Vocal Ensemble, groups that have performed for the likes of Mayor Byron Brown and at events citywide. In 2019, he won a Kenny Award for his performance in “Les Miserables,” earning a trip to Broadway.

In a recent interview with Buffalo Latino Village, Wilson said that he auditioned for “Idol” to achieve his dreams so that he can be "a blessing to his wife, family and his community,” and hopes his music will some day allow him to become a philanthropist and help those in need.

His music video for the song “I Can’t Wait” was made on his wedding day in 2021, sharing moments with friends and family during the ceremony and celebration.