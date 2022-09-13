Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's 2022-23 season features classics, pops, holiday and family events

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's 2022-23 season features more than 40 concerts and events starting with a performance by violin superstar Midori on Sept. 17.

In a program conducted by BPO Music Director JoAnn Falletta, Midori will perform the Korngold Violin Concerto, Fandangos by Roberto Sierra and Scheherazade by Rimsky-Korsakov.

The season also includes the return of former BPO Music Director Maximiano Valdes (April 15-16) and a special event with cellist Yo-Yo Ma (Nov. 18).

The Pops Series includes Grammy Award-winning singer Gladys Knight on Oct. 8, plus the Doo Wop Project (Sept. 23-24), a celebration of Stephen Sondheim (Oct. 22) and the music of ABBA (Nov. 19).

The diverse season also includes holiday programming, a children's series and BPO Rocks featuring tributes to such bands as the Beatles and the Moody Blues.

A highlight of the season is a celebration of the centennial of former BPO Music Director Lukas Foss. The BPO will perform two concerts in Buffalo (Sept. 30 and Oct. 1), plus a free concert on Oct. 3 in Carnegie Hall, which is offered as a gift to the community by Trinity Church.

Except for the Carnegie Hall event, all concerts are in Kleinhans Music Hall. For tickets, visit bpo.org or call the box office at 716-885-5000.

Here is the full schedule:

CLASSICS

Midori Returns. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. With JoAnn Falletta, conductor.

The Lukas Foss Legacy. 10:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. With violinist Nikki Chooi and flutist Amy Porter.

Tchaikovsky Piano No. 1. 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. With conductor Mei-Ann Chen and pianist Tony Siqi Yun.

Symphonie Fantastique. 10:30 a.m. Oct. 28 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Pacho Flores, trumpet, playing works by Arturo Marquez and Haydn.

Elgar & Kodály. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Cellist Asier Polo performs Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E minor.

JoAnn’s Classical Christmas. 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Falletta leads her annual holiday concert featuring BPO principal harpist Madeline Olson and the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus led by BPC Music Director Adam Luebke.

Chopin & Shostakovich. 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 2023. Conductor Marcelo Lehninger and his mother, pianist Sonia Goulart, are featured.

Mozart Masterpieces. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Falletta leads a program with the BPO Chorus under Adam Luebke, along with violinist Nikki Chooi and violist Caroline Gilbert.

Schumann’s Second. 10:30 a.m. Feb. 3 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Conductor Ankush Kumar Bahl leads the BPO and cellist Sterling Elliott.

Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 and 25 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26. The BPO and Irish Classical Theatre Company collaborate. Falletta conducts, ICTC’s Fortunato Pezzimenti directs.

Beethoven’s Eighth. 7:30 p.m. March 4 and 2:30 p.m. March 5. With Josep Cabellé-Domenech, conductor, and Michelle Cann, piano.

Mendelssohn’s Violin. 10:30 a.m. March 17 and 7:30 p.m. March 18. Violinist Sandi Cameron performs Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor.

Max Valdés Conducts Sterling Elliott. 7:30 p.m. April 15 and 2:30 p.m. April 16. Cellist Sterling Elliot will perform the Cello Concerto No. 1 by Saint-Saens. Also music by Angélica Negrón and Bruckner.

Mozart’s Magic Flute. 7:30 p.m. April 22 and 2:30 p.m. April 23. With the Hillman Opera Program at SUNY Fredonia School of Music.

Brahms’ Fourth. 10:30 a.m. May 5 and 7:30 p.m. May 6. Plus the world premiere of José Lezcano’s Concerto for Two Double Basses with Daniel Pendley and Brett Shurtliffe, double bass.

Classical Jazz. 10:30 a.m. May 12 and 7:30 p.m. May 13. Duke Ellington’s “Black, Brown and Beige Suite” with conductor Damon Gupton and violinist Regina Carter.

Beethoven & Strauss. 7:30 p.m. June 3 and 2:30 p.m. June 4. Program features pianist Norman Krieger on Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major.

Verdi’s Requiem. 7:30 p.m. June 10 and 2:30 p.m. June 11. The BPO Chorus is joined by SUNY Fredonia School of Music Chorus.

POPS SERIES

Doo Wop Project. 10:30 a.m. Sept. 23 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. John Morris Russell leads a program of music by such groups as the Imperials and the Platters.

Gladys Knight. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. The Empress of Soul performs an evening of her greatest hits under the direction of Ron Spigelman.

Celebrating Sondheim. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. John Morris Russell leads the Pops along with a cast of Broadway singers performing some of Stephen Sondheim’s most popular works.

Prohibition. 10:30 a.m. Nov. 4 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. The music of the speakeasys from the Roaring '20s includes Josephine Baker and Edith Piaf. Bradley Thachuk conducts.

The Music of ABBA. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. The ABBA tribute band, Arrival from Sweden, performs the band’s greatest hits with sound and visuals.

John Morris Russell’s Holiday Pops. 10:30 a.m. Dec. 15 and 16; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Sing along during this annual holiday production.

Latin Fire. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21. Enrico Lopez-Yañez, conducts a program of Hispanic orchestral music.

Unforgettable: Nat & Natalie. 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11. A celebration of the 100th birthday of Nat King Cole plus the songs of the father-daughter duo. With conductor John Morris Russell and vocalists Dee Daniels and Denzel Sinclaire.

Pops Goes Totally '80s. 7:30 p.m. March 11. Favorite songs by Michael Jackson, George Michael and Rush, plus music from popular '80s movies. Led by Stuart Chafetz, principal pops conductor of the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra.

Dance the Night Away. 7:30 p.m. April 1. Darlene Ceglia’s Dance Project and the African-American Cultural Center join the BPO and conductor John Morris Russell for a diverse program of music from ballet, tap and hip-hop to jazz and classics.

Hooray for Hollywood! 7:30 p.m. April 29. Music from classic films, modern favorites and even cartoons. Anthony Parnther conducts.

Patriotic Pops. 10:30 a.m. May 26 and 7:30 p.m. May 27. Memorial Day weekend tradition continues with a musical salute to the nation and military. John Morris Russell conducts.

BPO Rocks

The Music of the Moody Blues featuring the band Go Now!. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Conductor Michael Krajewski leads this tribute with a bevy of some of the rock group's greatest hits.

Deep Purple Rising: A Symphonic Tribute. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Rock vocalist Joe Retta sings music by Deep Purple, Whitesnake and Rainbow.

Jefferson Starship. 7:30 p.m. March 10. Original member David Freiberg fronts the reformed Jefferson Starship.

Revolution: The Music of the Beatles. 7:30 p.m. April 28. A multimedia journey of video, animation and music through more than 25 hits of the Fab Four.

SPECIAL EVENTS

The Chevalier. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Four actors and solo violinist Brendon Elliott are part of this concert-theater performance that tells the story of Joseph Bologne, the first classical composer of color to achieve widespread acclaim.

Yo-Yo Ma. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. World-renowned cellist returns to Buffalo for what will certainly be a sold-out event.

Celtic Woman. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. An evening of Irish music and song by the popular quartet, along with holiday favorites.

FILM SERIES

Audiences will watch the classic films "Back to the Future" (Nov. 26) and "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" (March 24) as the BPO performs the live score. Ron Spigelman conducts. Performances start at 7:30 p.m.

KIDS SERIES

Symphonic Spooktacular. 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Costumes welcomed in this family concert that includes a parade.

"Jingle Bell Jam." 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Santa will be there for this annual family event.

BPO Little Kids. 10 a.m. Feb. 11. Musical activities for ages up to 5.

Dan Brown's Wild Symphony. 2:30 p.m. April 30. The debut of a multimedia symphony based on Brown's book of children's poetry.