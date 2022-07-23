 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra to play free 'Concert for Healing' on Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
BPO Classical Christmas (copy)

Soprano Sigourney Cook will sing in A Concert for Healing at 4 p.m. Sunday at Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion.

 Derek Gee
Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a free outdoor concert Sunday to provide hope and comfort for those affected by the May 14 racially motivated mass shooting in which a white supremacist killed 10 Black people at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

Conductors JoAnn Falletta and Jaman E. Dunn will lead the full orchestra in "A Concert for Healing" at 4 p.m. at Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave. No tickets or reservations are required to attend. The rain location will be at Kleinhans Music Hall.

Vocalists Sigourney Cook and the Rev. Julian Armand Cook will perform in a program that includes Adolphus Hailstork's "Three Spirituals and Fanfare on Amazing Grace," J. Rosamond Johnson's "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and William Grant Still's "Mother and Child."

Sigourney Cook is a professional opera singer from Chicago, while Rev. Cook is the director of Houghton University's Buffalo campus and pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church, according to their profiles at bpo.org.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Corbin Bleu returns to “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News