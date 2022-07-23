Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra to play free 'Concert for Healing' on Sunday

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a free outdoor concert Sunday to provide hope and comfort for those affected by the May 14 racially motivated mass shooting in which a white supremacist killed 10 Black people at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

Conductors JoAnn Falletta and Jaman E. Dunn will lead the full orchestra in "A Concert for Healing" at 4 p.m. at Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave. No tickets or reservations are required to attend. The rain location will be at Kleinhans Music Hall.

BPO announces 2022-23 season of classics, pops and collaborations Music Director JoAnn Falletta calls the new season a "kaleidoscope of celebration and color, favorite composers, astonishing collaborations, great soloists and, of course, your full Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra on our stage."

Vocalists Sigourney Cook and the Rev. Julian Armand Cook will perform in a program that includes Adolphus Hailstork's "Three Spirituals and Fanfare on Amazing Grace," J. Rosamond Johnson's "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and William Grant Still's "Mother and Child."

Sigourney Cook is a professional opera singer from Chicago, while Rev. Cook is the director of Houghton University's Buffalo campus and pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church, according to their profiles at bpo.org.