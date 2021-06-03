Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra announces in-person 2021-2022 season

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its 2021-2022 season, with a return to in-person programming at Kleinhans Music Hall. It opens in September and features 18 Classics and 12 Pops concerts, including several rescheduled big-name performances from the abbreviated 2019-2020 season.

The 2021-2022 Classics programming kicks off in grand style, as Music Director JoAnn Falletta takes to the podium conducting Beethoven’s Fifth, with BPO favorite Fabio Bidini at the piano on Sept. 24 and 25. The new season brings with it a combined Classics and Pops season rich in highlights. Among them is the June 11, 2022, return of revered soprano Renee Fleming for an evening that includes selections from a Richard Strauss song-cycle and the world premiere of Wang Jie’s “The Winter that United,” a Buffalo-themed piece that was composed as a gift to Kleinhans.

Elsewhere, the BPO pursues its mandate of combining well-loved works from the world’s greatest composers with world premieres of new pieces and celebrations of young, contemporary composers, a la Jessie Montgomery, whose “Coincident Dances” will be included in an evening of Beethoven and Rachmaninoff works on Feb. 4 and 5.