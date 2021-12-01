Buffalo musician Donny Frauenhofer ups the ante with new trio

Frauenhofer credits the Hall family, owners of the Sportsmen's Tavern and The Cave, for providing a consistent venue for musicians to perform in even during the darkest days of the pandemic. “For a while, the Cave and Sportsmen's were the only places in town taking on the enormous amount of effort to put on shows,” he said. “They treated musicians fairly, despite being in a situation where they were bound to lose money.”

Even when live work was not available, due to shutdowns and an ever-evolving list of protocols and restrictions, Frauenhofer found a way to maintain a relationship with his muse, educating himself in the finer points of livestreaming technology, working with close musical friends within the quarantine bubble and trying to adapt to the new Covid-era gig economy.

“I consider myself very lucky,” Frauenhofer said of this period. “ I wouldn’t say I’m a guy that seeks the silver lining, but I am pretty good at distracting myself, and that’s how I got by.

“If there’s a silver lining to be found, it’s being reminded that people will figure out a way. Even if this disease takes longer to disappear than we all think, or never disappears – musicians and fans are resourceful and will find a way to do it and do it safely.”

The DF3’s “Uppin’ the Ante” is available through Bandcamp now. Updates on DF3 live shows and the monthly funk residencies at the Cave, can be found on social media, through Donny Frauenhofer Music.

