Buffalo musician Donny Frauenhofer ups the ante with new trio

Keyboardist, composer and bandleader Donny Frauenhofer is a musician driven by creative wanderlust. He’s worked across many genres over the last decade – from the jam band Intrepid Travelers to various jazz and funk scenarios and as a guest for artists in alternative and pop-leaning areas as well. But with the release of “Uppin’ the Ante,” the debut effort from the Donny Frauenhofer Trio (DF3), Frauenhofer seems to have settled on a project that represents the best of all the musical worlds he’s traveled through.
“This project checks three of the biggest boxes for me: It was closely composed, it grooves hard and it has moments of totally open spaces of expression,” Frauenhofer said.
“I’m very interested in asking myself simple musical questions, like – What even is ‘playing a solo?’ Is a solo a story? Is it an expression of shared experience? Is it a display of knowledge about a subject? Is it a comedic bit? Is it a social experiment? Is it a lecture? Is it a conversation? Does it travel on a straight line? Can it be graphed parabolically? The fun thing about this group is you can ask these questions while still throwing a party and without taking yourself too seriously,” he said.
In his DF3 partners Isaiah Griffin (drums) and Colin Byrdalski (fretless bass), Frauenhofer has enlisted strong players with distinctive voices of their own. Frauenhofer said Byrdalski’s “ability to fill musical gaps without sacrificing the role of the bass” and celebrates his “great musical vocabulary.” In drummer Griffin, Frauenhofer found a virtuosic drummer who, he said, “brings a lot of energy, but is, dynamically speaking, just a genius.”
More important for Frauenhofer, though, is that elusive element necessary to a healthy musical marriage – the intangible vibe of it all.
“Both Isaiah and Colin bring so much positivity and openness to the group. No one has an ego when it comes to talking about music. All three of us feel we can be totally honest about when something worked, something didn't work, when something was great or when something flat out stunk. That’s a rare thing.”
Over the past year, Frauenhofer has also overseen a monthly residency at the Cave, one dedicated to a hybrid of hard funk and improvisational elements. For that residency, an initial rotating cast of musicians settled into a core band featuring bassist Brydalski, drummer Ryan Nogle, saxophonist Ellen Pieroni and guitarist Matt Fantini joining Frauenhofer to explore setlists including “anything from classic pop funk like Rick James, James Brown or Prince, to modern funk like Bruno Mars or Lettuce, to New Orleans stuff like the Meters, to even heavy fusion from the Brecker Brothers, Mike Stern or Return to Forever.”
Frauenhofer credits the Hall family, owners of the Sportsmen's Tavern and The Cave, for providing a consistent venue for musicians to perform in even during the darkest days of the pandemic. “For a while, the Cave and Sportsmen's were the only places in town taking on the enormous amount of effort to put on shows,” he said. “They treated musicians fairly, despite being in a situation where they were bound to lose money.”
Even when live work was not available, due to shutdowns and an ever-evolving list of protocols and restrictions, Frauenhofer found a way to maintain a relationship with his muse, educating himself in the finer points of livestreaming technology, working with close musical friends within the quarantine bubble and trying to adapt to the new Covid-era gig economy.
“I consider myself very lucky,” Frauenhofer said of this period. “ I wouldn’t say I’m a guy that seeks the silver lining, but I am pretty good at distracting myself, and that’s how I got by.
“If there’s a silver lining to be found, it’s being reminded that people will figure out a way. Even if this disease takes longer to disappear than we all think, or never disappears – musicians and fans are resourceful and will find a way to do it and do it safely.”
The DF3’s “Uppin’ the Ante” is available through Bandcamp now. Updates on DF3 live shows and the monthly funk residencies at the Cave, can be found on social media, through Donny Frauenhofer Music.