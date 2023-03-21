Buffalo is one of 13 new concert dates added to Peter Gabriel's expanded North American schedule for his "i/o - The Tour."

Gabriel will perform Sept. 22 in KeyBank Center. Ticket prices have not been announced, but the general on sale date is 10 a.m. March 24 through livenation.com. Info on VIP packages is through vipnation.com.

There are multiple presales as well, including one through Gabriel's fan club and another for Citi cardmembers that runs from 10 a.m. March 22 to 6 p.m. March 23. Visit citientertainment.com.

Tickets for all previously announced dates are available now at petergabriel.com.

"i/o - The Tour" will include material from Gabriel's upcoming album, "i/o," plus songs from his long catalog of hits. New music from the album is being released on the full moon of each month; the March song is "Playing for Time." Gabriel will again be joined on tour by Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.