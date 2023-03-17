For the first time in more than six years, Buffalo fans are going to get a dose of the magic that is a Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band concert.

Though Springsteen released his 20th album "Letter to You" in 2020, he had not toured since 2017 until the new tour kicked off Feb. 1 in Tampa, Fla. Springsteen Nation heaved a collective sigh of relief.

Their man was back, with his best friends in tow. Though time has taken its toll on the E Street Band – most notably, with the passing of founding members Danny Federici in 2008 and Clarence Clemons in 2011 – at 73, Springsteen can still deliver the goods with the power, grace and intensity of a man a third of his age, as plentiful YouTube footage of the tour’s opening night makes plain.

The Details

Who: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Where: KeyBank Center

Date: March 23

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. Show begins at 7:30.

Tickets: Ticketmaster.com. Remaining verified resale tickets range from $137 to $807.

The Band

The core consists of Springsteen (guitar and vocals), Steven Van Zandt (guitar and vocals), Max Weinberg (drums), Garry Tallent (bass), Nils Lofgren (guitar and vocals), Roy Bittan (piano), Charlie Giordano (organ), Jake Clemons (saxophone), Patti Scialfa (vocals and acoustic guitar) and Soozie Tyrell (violin and vocals). They have been joined for most shows by a five-piece horn section.

If all of these musicians, including backing vocalists, appear during the KeyBank Center gig, this will be the largest ensemble Springsteen has ever led during a concert in Buffalo.

The Tour

The tour has been receiving rave reviews. “It’s 2023 and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are as powerful as ever. … They still work harder than pretty much every other band while making it look like the most fun they’ve ever had in their lives,” gushed Paste magazine.

But the tour has hit a few snags of late. So far, Van Zandt, Lofgren, Tyrell and Clemons have missed shows due to Covid. Earlier in March, the band’s struggles intensified, with concerts in Columbus, Albany and Uncasville, Conn., postponed “due to illness,” a broad statement that left many fans wondering if Springsteen had joined the list of ailing E Streeters.

Controversy was buzzing around the tour from the moment of its announcement, following the revelation that Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model would be applied to all dates on the arena run. Tickets for some shows were priced as high as $5,000.

Set lists have run in the 25- to 30-songs range, with shows clocking in at nearly three hours and including expected hits and deep cuts in equal measure. Though there are consistencies in the set, Springsteen and the band have been switching things up from night to night, so no two shows have been identical.

Buffalo history

This is Springsteen's 18th concert here as both a solo artist and with the E Street Band since he made his Buffalo debut in Kleinhans Music Hall in 1975. He has also performed in such venues as Shea's, Darien Lake, Memorial Auditorium and the Sabres' arena under its various names, including HSBC Arena, First Niagara Center and KeyBank Center.

Some of these shows are legendary, including the “Darkness on the Edge of Town” tour opener at Shea’s in 1978 and the 2009 HSBC Arena show, which was the last show of Clarence Clemons’ career.

Springsteen and the E Street Band last performed in Buffalo in 2016, when the band’s “The River Tour 2016” brought down the house with a 34-song set at First Niagara Center.

If you are going

Wear comfortable shoes, because you will want to be standing. Don’t spoil the experience by checking the set list in advance. Be punctual – Springsteen and Co. tend to start right on time, or close to it.