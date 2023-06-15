A country star, events along the Outer Harbor and a Ricky Nelson celebration are among this week's event announcements.

Sounds of Buffalo Music Series. Multiple dates at the Wilkeson Pointe Beer Garden, Outer Harbor, 225 Fuhrmann Blvd. June 16, Dead Alliance of Buffalo; June 30, Buffalo Tango Orkestra; July 21, Blaised and Confused; Aug. 19, Buffalo Music Club Live (an All-Star Affair). Free. buffalowaterfront.com

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie with Mariah the Scientist, Hennessy. Aug. 4 at the Lakeside Event Lawn, 825 Fuhrmann Blvd. General on-sale starts at 10 a.m. June 16 and includes a VIP ticket package and meet-and-greet options. VIP gates open at 4 p.m., general admission gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 5:30 p.m. Parking lots open at 3 p.m. Tickets are via tixr.com/e/70015.

Brad Paisley. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18 outside of the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls. Tickets start at $55 and go on sale at noon June 16 (senecaniagaracasino.com).

The Machine: the 50th anniversary of “The Dark Side of the Moon.” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 outside of the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls. Tickets start at $15 and go on sale at noon June 16 (senecaniagaracasino.com).

Hatebreed with Terror, Vein.FM and Jesus Piece. Doors at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 16 (townballroom.com).

Senses Fail with Holding Absence and Thousand Below. Doors at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Town Ballroom, 681 Main St. (townballroom.com).

Ricky Nelson Remembered with Matthew and Gunnar Nelson. Sept. 11-13 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 16 (ticketmaster.ca).

The String Cheese Incident. 7:15 p.m. Sept. 21 at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, Ont. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 16 (ticketmaster.ca).

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the University at Buffalo Center for Arts, Amherst. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 16 (ticketmaster.com, marychapincarpenter.com, shawncolvin.com, ubcfa.org and in person at UBCFA ticket office from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 16.