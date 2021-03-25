BPO's 'Handel and Mozart' concert is worth listening to on repeat

Falletta and the BPO have done quite well in the past with music inspired by film scores (their brilliant 2019 Danny Elfman concert immediately springs to mind), and their spirited run through Jacques Ibert’s Divertissement as the concert closer seemed inspired by the sounds of golden-age Hollywood. The title literally translates as “entertainment,” and Falletta and the musicians delivered on that promise, eliciting smiles and even laughter from this listener. Among the numerous masterful solo contributions, principal brass players Alex Jokipii and Jonathan Lombardo stood out for their sheer brilliance and fully characterized interpretations.

Of course, given recent tragic events throughout our nation and the ongoing pandemic, the prevailing atmosphere for many is one of sadness, and thoughtful pre-performance remarks from Falletta, Chooi and Anna Mattix served as reminders of why music matters in difficult times. As the featured soloist on Ulysses Kay’s “Pieta” for English Horn and Strings, Mattix’s elegantly polished, soulful sound provided a much-needed opportunity for solace and reflection. Warmest gratitude to Mattix and to the BPO for this musical gift.