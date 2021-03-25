BPO's 'Handel and Mozart' concert is worth listening to on repeat

With springtime finally in the air, it made sense that much of “Handel and Mozart,” the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra’s latest offering from the virtual BPOnDemand series, had a lightness and spirit reminiscent of the warmer weather and sunny skies.
The more intimate, smaller-sized ensembles necessitated by the pandemic has meant a bounty of wonderful Baroque performances this season, and the program's Handel’s Concerto Grosso in C Major (“Alexander’s Feast”) continued that trend. Music Director JoAnn Falletta’s usual podium verve and emphasis on the mercurial shifts within the music gave the Handel an intensity that suited the celebratory mood perfectly.
The drive and energy from the Handel spilled over into Mozart’s Concerto No. 4 for violin and orchestra – a wonderful showcase for concertmaster Nikki Chooi’s brilliant musicianship. Although I found Chooi’s bright tone slightly overpowering at times, and the balance between soloist and ensemble less than optimal for Mozart (this may have been due to the sound mixing levels than the actual performance), there was no doubt that this was playing of the highest order.
Chooi’s masterful performance, particularly in the first and second movement cadenzas, left me wishing for multiple encores and eagerly awaiting the return of live BPO performances.
Falletta and the BPO have done quite well in the past with music inspired by film scores (their brilliant 2019 Danny Elfman concert immediately springs to mind), and their spirited run through Jacques Ibert’s Divertissement as the concert closer seemed inspired by the sounds of golden-age Hollywood. The title literally translates as “entertainment,” and Falletta and the musicians delivered on that promise, eliciting smiles and even laughter from this listener. Among the numerous masterful solo contributions, principal brass players Alex Jokipii and Jonathan Lombardo stood out for their sheer brilliance and fully characterized interpretations.
Of course, given recent tragic events throughout our nation and the ongoing pandemic, the prevailing atmosphere for many is one of sadness, and thoughtful pre-performance remarks from Falletta, Chooi and Anna Mattix served as reminders of why music matters in difficult times. As the featured soloist on Ulysses Kay’s “Pieta” for English Horn and Strings, Mattix’s elegantly polished, soulful sound provided a much-needed opportunity for solace and reflection. Warmest gratitude to Mattix and to the BPO for this musical gift.
Sometimes the appetizer is just as memorable as the main course, and the BPO’s generous offering of Debussy’s Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp as a concert prelude was a world-class display of artistry and musicianship. Debussy’s chamber music makes inordinate demands on interpretation and expressivity, and flutist Natalie Debikey Scanio, violist Anna Shemetyeva and harpist Madeline Olson absolutely nailed Debussy’s elusive blend of atmosphere and tone color. I will be listening to this one on repeat all week.
“Handel and Mozart,” a BPOnDemand virtual concert. Premiered March 23 and available to watch through April 22. For ticket information, visit bpo.org.