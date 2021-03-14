 Skip to main content
BPO wins another Grammy
BPO wins another Grammy

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, under Music Director JoAnn Falletta, and the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus won a Grammy Award Sunday. 

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has won another Grammy Award.

The orchestra and the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus won an award for "Best Choral Performance" for their recording of Richard Danielpour's "The Passion of Yeshua." The recording features the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by JoAnn Falletta; the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, prepared by Adam Luebke, and the UCLA Chamber Singers, prepared by James K. Bass.

"The Passion of Yeshua" is a dramatic oratorio written by Danielpour, a schoolmate and longtime friend of Falletta. It is the personal telling of the final hours of Christ on earth.

The recording features soprano Hila Plitmann, mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges, tenor Timothy Fallon and baritones Matthew Worth, Kenneth Overton and James K. Bass.

“The musicians, singers, Richard and I are truly humbled and honored by these awards," Falletta said. “’The Passion of Yeshua’ was an incredible project that brought together hundreds of musicians and voices in a simply unforgettable performance."

