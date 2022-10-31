BPO mixes pops, classics in a program culminating with Symphonie Fantastique

A hybrid program by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra that started with a Pops concert, followed by BPO Classics was presented on Oct. 28 and 29 in Kleinhans Music Hall. The evening started light enough with featured trumpet player Pacho Flores and conductor JoAnn Falletta entering to center stage followed by some linking and unlinking of arms with the first violinist joining the comical mix. Down to business, they changed the order of the program electing to lead off with the Haydn Trumpet Concerto.

Featured trumpeters with an orchestra aren’t the usual. How could you not think Doc Severinson upon the first familiar notes of the Haydn. Severinson led the BPO for a number of years. Flores had the same charisma. The second movement blossomed into full Mozart-like quality. During the final Allegro movement, Flores took his solo, long drawn-out notes and breaths, longer than I’ve heard in recordings I own of this concerto. Buffalonians save their throatiest coughs for these moments where Flores planned on having the stage to himself.

It was the correct call leading off with the Haydn. The signature work of the evening was the Arturo Marquez Autumn Concerto. Flores had left the stage for a moment for the setup and expansion of the orchestra. When he returned, he carried numerous horns; even Falletta had to assist him with these. They were displayed prominently on black leather chairs.

It’s been a good year for the trumpet. New York Mets baseball fans enjoy the entrance of star pitcher Edwin Diaz with his theme song, a trumpet work. It’s not classical but it’s jubilant and has enjoyed enormous popularity. It's of the same style as the trumpet playing in the first movement in this piece. Lots of percussion and xylophone involvement; you can't take your eyes off these instruments. Single notes are played with great precision, the musician checking his sheet music before each single “bong.”

My favorite was the melodious second movement, Balada de Floripondios, with the violin section carrying the melody and Flores supplying the color. At the end of the work, numerous bows were taken. Flores performed a short solo encore from a recently deceased composer friend before he departed for good.

After the intermission we had a big steak of a symphony to eat, Hector Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique. There are Freud-like interpretations concerning each of the five movements. Comparisons to Wagner are made as well. Space limits me to concentrate on the music. First of all, the symphony is not heavy. It’s wonderful. The second movement recognizes a ball or dance and it could be straight out of "The Nutcracker" that we will start hearing soon as we head into the holiday season. The third movement features the clarinet player rising from his seat and hurriedly moving to the balcony. He moved so fast the security guard assigned to be his bodyguard came up lame and had to retreat to his seat. From there I recognized a sort of Swiss calling across a meadow. There were percussionists upstairs as well.

The symphony concluded magnificently, and Falletta had more than the normal amount of musicians take individual bows, even twin harp players that you don’t see at every concert. A good-sized house was sent out in the beautiful windless autumn night happy with both a Pop and Classic symphonic night.

