BPO cancels tonight's Niawanda Park performance

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has canceled its performance planned for 7 p.m. Sunday at Niawanda Park in the City of Tonawanda, due to inclement weather.
The BPO will perform 7 p.m. Thursday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, and at 7 p.m. Sunday at Old Fort Niagara.
Matt Glynn