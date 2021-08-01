 Skip to main content
BPO cancels tonight's Niawanda Park performance
The BPO has canceled a performance scheduled for Niawanda Park on Sunday night. 

 Sharon Cantillon

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has canceled its performance planned for 7 p.m. Sunday at Niawanda Park in the City of Tonawanda, due to inclement weather.

The BPO will perform 7 p.m. Thursday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, and at 7 p.m. Sunday at Old Fort Niagara.

Matt Glynn

