BPO announces 2023-24 season of Classics and Pops programming

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has announced programming for its 2023-24 season – the orchestra’s 89th, and Maestro JoAnn Falletta’s 25th as music director.

The 2023-24 programming will celebrate “how unique and diverse Buffalo is, how close the orchestra members feel to the people, and vice versa, and how music has the power to unite all of us,” Falletta said.

The new season opens on Sept. 23, when a presentation of Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition will find Falletta conducting the BPO through a program that also includes Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, with world-renowned violinist Gil Shaham.

A broad selection of programming fills the season, with contemporary works by composers Elena Roussanova Lucas, Daron Hagen, Jimmy Lopez-Bellido and Randall Svane joining the likes of Ravel, Debussy, Haydn and Rachmaninoff in the Classics series. Pops programming boasts elements of jazz, Latin music, American soul, Broadway songcraft and film scores.

At the heart of the BPO’s mission for the coming season is the desire to “embrace the diversity of our region and to uplift the community with our passion for what we do, celebrate the orchestra’s artistry, and honor our commitment to presenting a representative variety of music and musicians,” Falletta added.

Subscription packages for the BPO’s 2023-24 season go on sale beginning Jan. 29 through bpo.org/subscriptions, in-person at the box office in Kleinhans Music Hall, or by calling 716-885-5000. Single tickets will be sold starting July 15.

Here’s the complete schedule of Classics and Pops programming for the 2023-24 season.

Classics series

Pictures at an Exhibition. 7 p.m. Sept. 23. JoAnn Falletta leads the BPO and violinist Gil Shaham in the works of Randall Svane, Tchaikovsky and Mussorgsky.

Bolero. 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6 and 7:30 p.m. Oct 7. Falletta conducts violinist Tianwa Yang performing works by Ravel, Rosza and Debussy.

Haydn's The Clock. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Julius Williams, conductor, and Tessa Lark, violin, performing works by Jenkins, Dvorak, Ravel, Elena Roussanova and Haydn.

Rachmaninoff Festival: Piano No. 3. 10:30 a.m. Nov. 3 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Falletta conducts pianist Alexander Malofeev on Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 and Symphony No. 2.

JoAnn’s Classical Christmas. 10:30 a.m. Dec. 8 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. A program of holiday favorites, including Vivaldi’s Piccolo Concerto, featuring Natalie Debikey Scanio on piccolo and the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus.

Tchaikovsky & Mozart. 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Conductor Laura Jackson and pianist Ying Li lead a program of works by Tchaikovsky, Mozart and Jimmy Lopez-Bellido.

Strauss & Schumann. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 28. JoAnn Falletta conducts Michael Abels, Strauss and Schumann, with Henry Ward, oboe.

Shostakovich & Six Strings. 10:30 a.m. Feb. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Robert Moody conducts a program of works by Mason Bates, Shostakovich and Daron Hagen, with DJ Sparr on electric guitar.

New World Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Teddy Abrams, conductor, and Cantor Penny Myers, narrator, perform Michael Tilson-Thomas' From the Diary of Anne Frank and Dvorak's Symphony No. 9, From the New World.

Don Quixote. 10:30 a.m. March 1 and 7:30 p.m. March 2. Cellist Roman Mekinulov is the soloist in works by Ravel and Strauss.

Mendelssohn's Reformation. 10:30 a.m. March 15 and 7:30 p.m. March 16. Conductor Leon Botstein and violinist Melissa White lead a program featuring works by Reger, Price and Mendelssohn.

Schubert & Wagner. 7:30 p.m. March 23 and 2:30 p.m. March 24. Gerard Schwarz, conductor, with cellist Julian Schwarz, perform works by Copland, Foote, Schubert and Wagner.

Beyond The Planets. 10:30 a.m. April 5 and 7:30 p.m. April 6. Works by Nina Shekhar, Christopher Theofanidis and Holst, conducted by JoAnn Falletta, featuring Marina Piccinini, flute, and the Women's Choir of Buffalo.

Beethoven's Emperor. 7:30 p.m. April 20 and 2:30 p.m. April 21. Rune Bergmann, conductor, and Stewart Goodyear, piano, perform works by Vivian Fung, Beethoven and Sibelius.

Chooi Brothers & Bach. 10:30 a.m. May 3 and 7:30 p.m. May 4. Falletta conducts violinists Nikki Chooi and Timothy Chooi through a program including works by Roberto Sierra, Prokofiev, Bach and Brahms.

Beethoven's Ninth. 7:30 p.m. May 11 and 2:30 p.m. May 12. Violinist Nikki Chooi, soprano Jaclyn Grossman, alto Hannah Shea, tenor John Tiranno, bass Lester Lynch, and the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus with Crane School of Music Chorus, are featured in a program of Sibelius and Beethoven.

Mahler's Resurrection. 7:30 p.m. June 1 and 2:30 p.m. June 2. Falletta conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 2, Resurrection, with soprano Ilana Davidson, mezzo soprano Susan Platts and the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus.

Pops series

John Williams’ Movie Music. 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Enrico Lopez-Yañez conducts selections from John Williams’ film scores, including "Harry Potter," "Home Alone," "Superman," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Star Wars," "ET" and "Jurassic Park."

Aida Cuevas, The Queen of Mariachi. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Fernanda Lastra conducts selections from the career of Mexico’s mariachi star Aida Cuevas including "Te Doy las Gracias" and "Quizás Mañana," plus ranchero classics such as "Traición a Juan," "Toro Relajo" and "No Me Amenaces."

From "Godspell" to "Wicked" and Beyond! 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Grammy and Oscar-winning composer Stephen Schwartz shares stories and songs from Broadway.

Music of Neil Diamond with Jay White. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Las Vegas tribute artist Jay White leads an evening of Neil Diamond favorites, with Fernanda Lastra conducting.

Holiday Pops with John Morris Russell. 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 17. John Morris Russell conducts a selection of holiday favorites.

Let’s Groove Tonight: Motown and The Philly Sound. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Conductor Byron Stripling leads vocalists Chester Gregory, Ashley Jayy and Brik Liam in a celebration of soul/R&B/pop hybrids of Detroit and Philadelphia, including classics like "Ain’t No Stopping Us Now," "Love Train," "What’s Going On" and "I Heard It Through the Grapevine."

Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic. 10:30 a.m. Feb. 9 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10. A multimedia presentation celebrating Disney at 100, featuring animated projections synchronized to orchestral arrangements. Ron Spigelman conducts.

Rocket Man: Music of Elton John. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Broadway performer Michael Cavanaugh leads a tribute to the music of Elton John, with Bradley Thachuk conducting.

First Ladies of Song. 7:30 p.m. March 9. Carmen Bradford, vocalist with the Count Basie Orchestra, leads a celebration of the indelible genius of Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan and Lena Horne. Fernanda Lastra conducts.

Cirque de la Symphonie. 10:30 a.m. April 12 and 7:30 p.m. April 13. Blending the synthesis of circus styles popularized by the Cirque du Soleil troop with a program of classics and pops favorites, Cirque de la Symphonie will find aerial flyers, acrobats, contortionists and jugglers performing in tandem with the BPO, conducted by Ron Spigelman.

Signature Stars and Stripes. 10:30 a.m. May 24 and 7:30 p.m. May 25. Stuart Chafetz conducts a Memorial Day tribute to U.S. armed forces.