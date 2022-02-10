BPO announces 2022-23 season of classics, pops and collaborations

Violin superstar Midori, former BPO music director Maximiano Valdes and Grammy Award-winning singer Gladys Knight are among the highlights of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's just announced 2022-23 season.

Midori, a performer, activist and educator, opens the season on Sept. 17 in a program conducted by BPO Music Director JoAnn Falletta that includes the Korngold Violin Concerto, Fandangos by Roberto Sierra and Scheherazade by Rimsky-Korsakov. Also included in the Classics Series is a celebration of Lukas Foss (Nov. 12-13) and Valdes conducting violinist Paul Huang in a program featuring the Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 (April 15-16, 2023).

Knight's performance on Oct. 8 is part of the Pops Series that also includes the Doo Wop Project (Sept. 23-24), a celebration of Stephen Sondheim (Oct. 22) and the music of Abba (Nov. 19).

Falletta calls the new season a "kaleidoscope of celebration and color, favorite composers, astonishing collaborations, great soloists and, of course, your full Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra on our stage."