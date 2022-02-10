BPO announces 2022-23 season of classics, pops and collaborations

Violin superstar Midori, former BPO music director Maximiano Valdes and Grammy Award-winning singer Gladys Knight are among the highlights of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's just announced 2022-23 season.
Midori, a performer, activist and educator, opens the season on Sept. 17 in a program conducted by BPO Music Director JoAnn Falletta that includes the Korngold Violin Concerto, Fandangos by Roberto Sierra and Scheherazade by Rimsky-Korsakov. Also included in the Classics Series is a celebration of Lukas Foss (Nov. 12-13) and Valdes conducting violinist Paul Huang in a program featuring the Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 (April 15-16, 2023).
Knight's performance on Oct. 8 is part of the Pops Series that also includes the Doo Wop Project (Sept. 23-24), a celebration of Stephen Sondheim (Oct. 22) and the music of Abba (Nov. 19).
Falletta calls the new season a "kaleidoscope of celebration and color, favorite composers, astonishing collaborations, great soloists and, of course, your full Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra on our stage."
That would also include the BPO's several community collaborations, including with Irish Classic Theatre Company for Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” to music by Jean Sibelius (Feb. 25-26, 2023) and with SUNY Fredonia Hillman Opera for Mozart’s "The Magic Flute" (April 22-23, 2023).
A unique collaboration on the BPO schedule is that of Brazilian pianist Sonia Goulart and her son, guest conductor Marcelo Lehninger of the Grand Rapids Symphony, for a performance of Chopin’s Piano Concert No. 2 (Jan. 13-14).
The season also includes the world premiere of José Lezcano’s Concerto for Two Double Basses that was written for BPO double bassists Daniel Pendley and Brett Shurtliffe (May 5-6, 2023).
Subscription packages are on sale now by calling 885-5000. Individual tickets go on sale in late summer. For info, visit bpo.org.
Here is the full schedule:
CLASSICS
Midori Returns. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. With JoAnn Falletta, conductor.
The Lukas Foss Legacy. 10:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. With violinist Nikki Chooi and flutist Amy Porter.
Tchaikovsky Piano No. 1. 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. With conductor Mei-Ann Chen and pianist Tony Siqi Yun.
Symphonie Fantastique. 10:30 a.m. Oct. 28 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Pacho Flores, trumpet, playing works by Arturo Marquez and Haydn.
Elgar & Kodály. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Cellist Asier Polo performs Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E minor.
JoAnn’s Classical Christmas. 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. JoAnn Falletta leads her annual holiday concert featuring BPO principal harpist Madeline Olson and the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus led by BPC Music Director Adam Luebke.
Chopin & Shostakovich, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 2023. Conductor Marcelo Lehninger and his mother, pianist Sonia Goulart, are featured.
Mozart Masterpieces. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Falletta leads a program with the BPO Chorus under Adam Luebke, along with violinist Nikki Chooi and violist Caroline Gilbert.
Schumann’s Second, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 3 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Conductor Ankush Kumar Bahl leads the BPO and cellist Sterling Elliott.
Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 2023. The BPO and Irish Classical Theatre Company collaborate. Falletta conducts, ICTC’s Fortunato Pezzimenti directs.
Beethoven’s Eighth. 7:30 p.m. March 4 and 2:30 p.m. March 5, 2023. With Josep Cabellé-Domenech, conductor, and Michelle Cann, piano.
Mendelssohn’s Violin. 10:30 a.m. March 17 and 7:30 p.m. March 18, 2023. Violinist Sandi Cameron performs Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor.
Max Valdés Conducts Paul Huang. 7:30 p.m. April 15 and 2:30 p.m. April 16, 2023. Music by Angélica Negrón Bruckner and Bruch.
Mozart’s Magic Flute. 7:30 p.m. April 22 and 2:30 p.m. April 23, 2023. With the Hillman Opera Program at SUNY Fredonia School of Music.
Brahms’ Fourth. 10:30 a.m. May 5 and 7:30 p.m. May 6, 2023. Plus the world premiere of José Lezcano’s Concerto for Two Double Basses with Daniel Pendley and Brett Shurtliffe, double bass.
Classical Jazz. 10:30 a.m. May 12 and 7:30 p.m. May 13, 2023. Duke Ellington’s “Black, Brown and Beige Suite” with conductor Damon Gupton and violinist Regina Carter.
Beethoven & Strauss. 7:30 p.m. June 3 and 2:30 p.m. June 4, 2023. Program features pianist Norman Krieger on Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major.
Verdi’s Requiem. 7:30 p.m. June 10 and 2:30 p.m. June 11, 2023. The BPO Chorus is joined by SUNY Fredonia School of Music Chorus.
POPS SERIES
Doo Wop Project. 10:30 a.m. Sept. 23 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24. John Morris Russell leads a program of music by such groups as the Imperials and the Platters.
Gladys Knight. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. The Empress of Soul performs an evening of her greatest hits under the direction of Ron Spigelman.
Celebrating Sondheim. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. John Morris Russell leads the Pops along with a cast of Broadway singers performing some of Stephen Sondheim’s most popular works.
Prohibition. 10:30 a.m. Nov. 4 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. The music of the speakeasys from the Roaring '20s includes Josephine Baker and Edith Piaf. Bradley Thachuk conducts.
The Music of ABBA. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. The world-renowned ABBA tribute band, Arrival from Sweden, performs the band’s greatest hits with sound and visuals.
John Morris Russell’s Holiday Pops. 10:30 a.m. Dec. 15, 16; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Sing along during this annual holiday production.
Latin Fire. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21. Enrico Lopez-Yañez, conducts a program of Hispanic orchestral music.
Unforgettable: Nat & Natalie. 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11. A celebration of the 100th birthday of Nat King Cole plus the songs of the father-daughter duo.
Pops Goes Totally '80s. 7:30 p.m. March 11, 2023. Favorite songs by Michael Jackson, George Michael and Rush, plus music from popular '80s movies. Led by Stuart Chafetz, principal pops conductor of the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra.
Dance the Night Away. 7:30 p.m. April 1, 2023. Darlene Ceglia’s Dance Project and the African-American Cultural Center join the BPO and conductor John Morris Russell for a diverse program of music from ballet, tap and hip-hop to jazz and classics.
Hooray for Hollywood! 7:30 p.m. April 29, 2023. Music from classic films, modern favorites and even cartoons. Anthony Parnther conducts.
Patriotic Pops. 10:30 a.m. May 26 and 7:30 p.m. May 27, 2023. Memorial Day weekend tradition continues with a musical salute to the nation and military. John Morris Russell conducts.
SPECIAL EVENT
Celtic Woman. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. An evening of Irish music and song by the popular quartet, along with holiday favorites.