Borderland Festival set to ‘foster community through music and celebration’

Five years ago, East Aurora native Jennifer Brazill moved back home after spending a few decades working in the music industry and curating festivals on the West Coast.

Brazill wanted to bring what she had learned to where it all began for her, and create a yearly music festival in Western New York that would measure up to myriad yearly fests doing big business around the West Coast, while reflecting the physical landscape, musical and social history and sense of community in our region.

She named her festival Borderland as a nod to our geographic position, a reflection of her vision “to create something that my fellow Buffalonians feel ownership over, and curate something unique to our region and our life on the Canadian border."

On Sept. 17 and 18, the Borderland Music Festival returns to Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. Though the initial slant of Borderland favored more roots-oriented musical forms – bluegrass, newgrass, folk and country – Brazill’s vision has expanded to include indie and alternative rock, jam-based forms, blues, jazz and an ever-growing roster of regional talent.

Toward that end, a pair of the most revered bands in contemporary indie and alternative rock will headline the twin nights of the festival: Alaskan experimentalists Portugal the Man on Sept. 17 and jubilant futurists the Flaming Lips on Sept. 18. These bookings represent a major step forward for Borderland, in both artistic and commercial terms.

“Our goal is to always evolve, bringing new experiences to our fans as well as creating a community that people want to return to each year,” said Brazill. “We’ve worked hard to raise the bar for our fans each year, while navigating the turbulent times that hit us all the last few years.”

Borderland has earned devout fans for whom the event is a cornerstone of their seasonal entertainment schedule. As he prepares to attend the festival for the fourth time, Robert Krolczyk of East Aurora waxes poetic on what he calls "treasured memories” from years past: “Throwing Frisbee with strangers while dancing to Dr. Dog; dancing into the night with my wife while Otiel Burbridge covered the Grateful Dead’s ‘Franklin’sTower’; watching Folkfaces opening set on the Homespun stage, feeling the vibe start to grow with the crowd, the dance, the flow of the festival lifting off; families gathering, children laughing while twirling, the parents own cries of joy, sitting back, watching memories being made.”

Krolczyk said that he is “looking forward to supporting our local festival this year, and for many years to come,” and praises Borderland “for helping to bring a community together through music, dance, sustainability and celebration.”

Borderland will take place on two stages this year, down from three in previous years, in order to make it easier for attendees to take in the tiered scheduling of artists, Brazill says. Other changes include a deepening of the local music element on the main stage, as well as a longer roster of artists on the local stage. And there will be a broadening of the non-live music performance element as well, including yoga classes, book signings, meet and greets, a Land Acknowledgement Ceremony and informational discussions involving sustainability in the concert industry.

Here are some of this year's “don’t miss” performances and happenings.

Sept. 17

Farrow, Grasslands (Main Stage), noon. A rapidly rising Buffalo indie-soul band gets a crack at the big stage.

Dave Ruch’s Dead Grass Affair, Homespun (Local Stage), 1 p.m. The erstwhile Organ Fairchild guitarist digs into his folk and bluegrass roots with a set of acoustic Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia & David Grisman and Old & In the Way favorites.

Dumpstaphunk, Grasslands, 4:30 p.m. One of the grittiest, swampiest and funkiest contemporary New Orleans bands will ramp us up for the evening’s festivities.

Grub, Homespun, 4 and 5:30 p.m. Buffalo’s psychedelic/improvisational/funk-jam maestros will be on hand for twin sets of envelope-pushing on the local stage.

Land Acknowledgement & Prayer followed by Portugal the Man, Grasslands, 8:30 p.m. Portugal the Man will welcome members of the regional indigenous community onto the stage prior to their performance, for a blend of prayer and song to offer acknowledgement of (and gratitude for) the land where Borderland is taking place. Jordan Smith of the Mohawk Nation’s Bear Clan will lead the ceremony, with the aim of reminding concertgoers of the tradition of deep connection between indigenous peoples and the land and to urge them to act in kind.

Sept. 18

Morning Yoga, Knox Mansion, 9 a.m. Uniting your body and mind and clearing away the noise is a smart and suitable way to enter day two of the festival.

Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel, Grasslands, 4:30 p.m. A Borderland veteran returns to offer bluegrass and gospel-tinged renditions of Grateful Dead favorites.

Walter Kemp 3, Homespun, 5:30 p.m. The renowned jazz keyboardist brings his fiery trio to Knox Farm.

Critt’s Juke Joint, Homespun, 7 p.m. Representing the deep tradition of Buffalo funk.

The Flaming Lips, Grasslands, 8:30 p.m. A psychedelic send-off, and the perfect nightcap for Borderland 2022.